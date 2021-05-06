Happy 90th Birthday to the best baseball player that I have ever seen in my lifetime...

I remember the first time I saw Willie Mays play in person.



It was at Connie Mack Stadium in the early 1960s against the Phillies. I was just a little kid.



I remember walking up the tunnel with my dad into the stands, gazing out onto the field......and there he was..........#24.



It was like looking at Zeus.



For people of my generation, it is hard to convey the "it" factor that this guy carried around with him. There was something magical about it.



That night, he hit a home run, stole a base, and made several basket catches (his trademark) in the outfield.



It sounds ridiculous to say.....but it was absolutely thrilling.