Happy 90th Birthday to the best baseball player that I have ever seen in my lifetime...

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#2
#2
1620312706795.png


One of the first library books I ever checked out.

Credit the Giants organization for the address of the team's ballpark now named Oracle Park.

What's the address?

24 Willie Mays Plaza
 
Almost Allright

Almost Allright

GO Bucks!!!
#3
#3
He was at the ass end with the Mets when I started watching baseball. Sucks I missed his prime. But if I hadn’t then that would make me as old as VD, that’s no bueno either
 
O

ouch

EOG Veteran
#4
#4
I remember the first time I saw Willie Mays play in person.

It was at Connie Mack Stadium in the early 1960s against the Phillies. I was just a little kid.

I remember walking up the tunnel with my dad into the stands, gazing out onto the field......and there he was..........#24.

It was like looking at Zeus.

For people of my generation, it is hard to convey the "it" factor that this guy carried around with him. There was something magical about it.

That night, he hit a home run, stole a base, and made several basket catches (his trademark) in the outfield.

It sounds ridiculous to say.....but it was absolutely thrilling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top