Happy Thanksgiving!

Wishing everyone here at EOG a happy and healthy Thanksgiving!Thanksgiving in Detroit has always centered around the Detroit Thanksgiving day parade and then the football game.This is the first time in a long time that I haven't been at the football game. So many awful memories on Thanksgiving day, if you are a Lions Fan.This one occurred 40 years ago in 1980. I was 15 years old and it ruined my dinner.The Bears tied the game at the end of regulation and then scored off the KO in OT, the shortest OT in the history of the NFL