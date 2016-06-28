Harbaugh and U of M football

miggytoddbest said: So I take Bushay you are from Michigan as I am. I went to State so I detest Michigan and last decade has been glorious!





But you hit it that big house unfortunately will be big house again and my Sparty domination is in peril.

He is such an ass but gets it done.



Only to get Rich Rod back and give up 72 to Illinois. Not exact number but it was awesome! Click to expand...

Re: Harbaugh and U of M footballMost of my friends growing up went to State but my best buddy now's daughter is a U of M grad and gets us tickets all the time. HIs boss is former U of M corner Marion Body and I get feedback from him regularly. I used to stay at the dorms right out of HS the years surrounding the Magic Johnson championship season so I experienced a lot of that first hand back then. But like you say it was always a Michigan town until the last 10 years. Since shortly after Bo left actually. Love this video I recently watched.