Harbaugh and U of M football

Is it too early to talk college football in here?

Harbaugh making a lot of noise here in town. And out of town. Can just feel good things coming back to the big house again. Too many years of inadequate coaching. Think Jimmys gonna put us back on the map.

Oh and......FUCK Ohio St.

Your run is done.
 
Re: Harbaugh and U of M football

Ohio State is a five-point home favorite (South Point) over Michigan on Saturday, November 26.
 
Re: Harbaugh and U of M football

Michigan's over/under win total is 10 (-110 either way) while Ohio State's over/under win total is 9.5 (under -125).

Another offering at South Point.
 
So I take Bushay you are from Michigan as I am. I went to State so I detest Michigan and last decade has been glorious!


But you hit it that big house unfortunately will be big house again and my Sparty domination is in peril.
He is such an ass but gets it done.

Only to get Rich Rod back and give up 72 to Illinois. Not exact number but it was awesome!
 
miggytoddbest said:
So I take Bushay you are from Michigan as I am. I went to State so I detest Michigan and last decade has been glorious!


But you hit it that big house unfortunately will be big house again and my Sparty domination is in peril.
He is such an ass but gets it done.

Only to get Rich Rod back and give up 72 to Illinois. Not exact number but it was awesome!
Most of my friends growing up went to State but my best buddy now's daughter is a U of M grad and gets us tickets all the time. HIs boss is former U of M corner Marion Body and I get feedback from him regularly. I used to stay at the dorms right out of HS the years surrounding the Magic Johnson championship season so I experienced a lot of that first hand back then. But like you say it was always a Michigan town until the last 10 years. Since shortly after Bo left actually. Love this video I recently watched.

https://www.facebook.com/Wolverine247/videos/881442531960827/
 
RJD said:
Michigan's schedule is silly easy.

They should be 7-0 to start the season.
Start with 5 straight home games.

7 of first 9 at home.

Only leave the state of Michigan once over the first 9 games.

Only 2 road games, in first 9, are Rutgers and MSU.
 
college football cant get here soon enough. baseball is great but it is way too long of a season and no one game really matters that much til late in the season, sick of watching these flopping soccer players and the olympics looks like a fiasco this year, tennis is all about parlays and rolling the dice to see which tourney these players care about. sad when the only way to make money is wnba and cfl, I just wish the cfl had more teams and more games
 
Bushay said:
I think time will tell on this one. Hes got a year under his belt and seems to have all the pieces in place except deciding on a QB which will be determined in camp. Let's revisit this in 5 months.
They got waxed by OSU and it's not like OSU isnt going to reload. And THEE OSU Buckeyes are killing it early for 2017 recruits.

I think your grasping. But it's understandable.
 
Almost Allright said:
They got waxed by OSU and it's not like OSU isnt going to reload. And THEE OSU Buckeyes are killing it early for 2017 recruits.

I think your grasping. But it's understandable.
So is Harbaugh. Year under his belt, if you say your not just a little bit nervous your lying. Let's revisit this thread when the game gets closer and bet it. Think this smells like an NFL team down for a long time and getting better and now getting a chance on MNF to show the country what their all about.
 
The rumors are swirling re Harbaugh to Indy next year and a reunion with Luck. Doubt admin at Michigan would be all that surprised. Don't think Michigan has ever thought of Harbaugh long term.
 
Heim said:
To quote Styx....welcome to the grand illusion if you think Harbaugh is loyal to anyone but his bank account.
Harbaugh makes more money at UM than he'd make in the NFL. He made 9M last year. And UM would pay him even more before they let him go back to the NFL.
 
rjt721 said:
Harbaugh makes more money at UM than he'd make in the NFL. He made 9M last year. And UM would pay him even more before they let him go back to the NFL.
He has a base of 500k. The rest is radio & tv deals plus apparel. That is just a figure they throw out. Dangle a five year deal at 60 mil with control of football operations and recruiting a distant past & see what happens.
 
Heim said:
He has a base of 500k. The rest is radio & tv deals plus apparel. That is just a figure they throw out. Dangle a five year deal at 60 mil with control of football operations and recruiting a distant past & see what happens.
He made 9M last year. How it's structured is irrelevant. He'll make a minimum of 7M this season and 7.5M next season at UM, with various incentives that can add up to another million dollars.

An NFL team offering 12M/year is pretty unrealistic considering the highest paid NFL coach currently makes 8M. And even if it happened, UM would match.
 
rjt721 said:
He made 9M last year. How it's structured is irrelevant. He'll make a minimum of 7M this season and 7.5M next season at UM, with various incentives that can add up to another million dollars.

An NFL team offering 12M/year is pretty unrealistic considering the highest paid NFL coach currently makes 8M. And even if it happened, UM would match.
almost exactly what i was going to post:lightbulb:
 
ICYMI after 33 games Harbaugh's record is identical to his predecessor Brady Hoke, 25-8.
 
haha funny thread

good call Bushay!

The two best teams now and going forward will matchup in Columbus, Ohio this weekend while Jim shops for more khakis at a walmart near Ann Arbor
 
what is the current OHIO ST. vs. the team from up north ?........i'll guess buckeyes -8 ?.........pinny doesn't have it.
 
Heim said:
ICYMI after 33 games Harbaugh's record is identical to his predecessor Brady Hoke, 25-8.
His last 11 games Michigan is 6-5, Butch Jones last 11 games Tennessee is 6-5, they both have 1 win vs a top 25 team during that span. #Overrated
 
kane said:
His last 11 games Michigan is 6-5, Butch Jones last 11 games Tennessee is 6-5, they both have 1 win vs a top 25 team during that span. #Overrated
One on hot seat, one has their fan base worried about him voluntarily leaving, weird
 
Harbaugh could run for Mayor of Ann Arbor. He is royalty there. Butch Jones? :LMAO He found a way for some alumni to miss Derek Dooley! He will be back in the Mac where he belongs after this year.
 
Bushay said:
Is it too early to talk college football in here?

Harbaugh making a lot of noise here in town. And out of town. Can just feel good things coming back to the big house again. Too many years of inadequate coaching. Think Jimmys gonna put us back on the map.

Oh and......FUCK Ohio St.

Your run is done.
OSU now 16-2 last 18.
 
Harbaugh wins today with Patterson at quarterback. Only reason they won 8 games this season is Don Brown's defense. Incredible coach of defense.
 
