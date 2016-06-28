Harbaugh and U of M football

Is it too early to talk college football in here?
Harbaugh making a lot of noise here in town. And out of town. Can just feel good things coming back to the big house again. Too many years of inadequate coaching. Think Jimmys gonna put us back on the map.
Oh and......FUCK Ohio St.
Your run is done.
