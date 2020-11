Masks don't do shit. 😂 Team white house doesn't wear masks conservatively 40 team white house were infected by covid. Herman Cain even died because he didn't wear a mask at a Trump super spreader event. Team Biden had zero covid cases. They wear masks. Railturd bigly wrong again. Shocking! Individuals like Railturd are a cancer on America. All he does is traffic dangerous lies and misinformation. He should move to Russia or Israel where un-Americans slobs are welcome.