Twitch is an app. You watch streams on there. Sometimes the people simming them, the stream buffers but rarely. I bet over 10 on a baseball game at bookmaker and won. The days before bet Clippers against Lakers in nba2k20 and they got smoked. Lakers seem to be unreal in the game.



I would prefer they sim games in a season mode so we can get some type of edge but it is what it is. Bookmaker is definitely live doing all the sims. A lot of shit can happen just like in real life to cash or llse your bet. Pick 6 at end of a football game or fumble... entertaining to say the least.