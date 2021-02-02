Has this happened to anyone else at Bookmaker

Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#1
#1
On Jan 31 I made a small CC deposit at Bookmaker and their processor in Beijing overcharged me by 12%. Chatted with Matt but wasn't able to get the overcharge refunded. There's a 4 or 5 step process to follow to report overcharges. 4 easy steps but then the final step is uploading your bank statement. And they don't accept PDF copies? LOL So I struck out.

Raycabino, these are the small consequences that come with making CC deposits with offshore bookmakers. It's all good, Bookmaker is very good on the scale of offshore relativity. I told Matt lunch at McDonalds is on me. If you may want to join him feel free to. Lunch is on me. Take the excess lunch expense out of my balance. No receipt is needed. I trust you Ray. Enjoy lunch. What I don't get, why is your CC processor in Beijing overcharging your customers?
 
Last edited:
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#3
#3
FairWarning said:
Surprised you didn’t sign up with all of the Illinois sportsbooks when they waived the in-person opening requirement.
Click to expand...
I did. I have an account at BetRivers, Fanduel, and Pointbets. I like Bookmaker, but the customer service is weak. And to overcharge a customer and not refund the money is bad. I don't mind buying Ray and Matt lunch this one time.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#5
#5
That is not an overcharge you fucking idiot. It is the foreign fee and you can't make this shit up. It's China. Get a bitcoin wallet and STFU.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#6
#6
FairWarning said:
How do you like pointsbet?
Click to expand...
I like Pointsbet the best. They have good future odds. I got 7 to 1 on Baylor when Bookmaker had 5 to 1. Also noticed many Golf futures were better than Bookmaker. Their withdraw process is very fast. Betrivers has the fastest withdraws. You request a withdraw and within 5 minutes the money is in your Paypal account. Betrivers has good Boost but more software issues than the others.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top