Has this happened to anyone else at Bookmaker

On Jan 31 I made a small CC deposit at Bookmaker and their processor in Beijing overcharged me by 12%. Chatted with Matt but wasn't able to get the overcharge refunded. There's a 4 or 5 step process to follow to report overcharges. 4 easy steps but then the final step is uploading your bank statement. And they don't accept PDF copies? LOL So I struck out.



Raycabino, these are the small consequences that come with making CC deposits with offshore bookmakers. It's all good, Bookmaker is very good on the scale of offshore relativity. I told Matt lunch at McDonalds is on me. If you may want to join him feel free to. Lunch is on me. Take the excess lunch expense out of my balance. No receipt is needed. I trust you Ray. Enjoy lunch. What I don't get, why is your CC processor in Beijing overcharging your customers?