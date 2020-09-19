HCSkip out of commission

Just a note to anyone who cares.....



Thursday night I was working on one of my rental properties. I was investigating the collapse of the bathroom ceiling, apparently from a roof leak (Atlanta's been hit with a lot of Hurricane Sally rain), and was up on the roof to secure a tarp before I can call my roofer. When I started back down the ladder, the wet ground gave way and the ladder came crashing down 20 feet to the pavement. I dislocated my shoulder and￼ broke my lower right leg with a compound (open) fracture. Both my tibia and fibula were sticking out of my leg when the paramedics arrived.



So now I'm in a Gwinnett Medical hospital room. Thursday night my wounds were cleaned and the shoulder (mostly) fixed up, and I'm scheduled for surgery Monday morning to fix everything else with plates and screws. I'm not supposed to use my right arm for 3 weeks, and the leg should heal in 3 months.



Kind thoughts are appreciated!



Hal "Skip" Crawford (hcskip)