he gone
MrTop
Today at 7:17 AM
M
MrTop
Today at 7:17 AM
guess who is leaving DC
M
MrTop
48 minutes ago
weakest approval since the 1940's
MadTiger
34 minutes ago
Ding-dong, the Prez is gone! Which old Prez? The wicked Prez
Ding-dong, the wicked Prez is gone
Wake up, you sleepy head, rub your eyes, get out of bed
Wake up, the wicked Prez is gone!
FairWarning
23 minutes ago
Are they playing the theme from MASH when he leaves?
