he gone

MadTiger

MadTiger

2
#3
#3
Ding-dong, the Prez is gone! Which old Prez? The wicked Prez
Ding-dong, the wicked Prez is gone
Wake up, you sleepy head, rub your eyes, get out of bed
Wake up, the wicked Prez is gone!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top