Head scratcher of a total for Wednesday. What am I missing?? Kansas/West Virginia

804 Kansas/West Virginia under 133



This seems like an insanely high total. This would imply that each team reaches 67 points to get over this total.



Kansas has played slower by two full possessions on the road with a defensive rating of 81.3 which is much lower than their Big 12 88.1 rating.



West Virginia has been great at home with a defensive rating of 79.9 which is much lower than their conference rating of 89.3



So how are both of these teams going to get over 67 points here?



Kansas hasn't allowed more than 60 points in any road game in the Big 12 yet.



West Virginia hasn't allowed more than 61 points in any home game in the Big 12



Someone talk to me how this game gets over this total?

What am I not taking into account in this game?