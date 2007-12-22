Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Tim Patterson
EOG Dedicated
Leaving with the Mrs within the hour to Ascuaga's Nugget for the weekend.
I'll be in the sportsbook tonight and all day tomorrow. Stop by and say hi if you are nearby. In honor of ComputerBob I'll be wearing my old "BettingFool"
T-shirt Sunday...
Of course, I may change my mind and wear something else, LOL..
I'll be in the sportsbook tonight and all day tomorrow. Stop by and say hi if you are nearby. In honor of ComputerBob I'll be wearing my old "BettingFool"
T-shirt Sunday...
Of course, I may change my mind and wear something else, LOL..