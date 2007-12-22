Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Tim Patterson

Leaving with the Mrs within the hour to Ascuaga's Nugget for the weekend.
I'll be in the sportsbook tonight and all day tomorrow. Stop by and say hi if you are nearby. In honor of ComputerBob I'll be wearing my old "BettingFool"
T-shirt Sunday...
Of course, I may change my mind and wear something else, LOL..
 
Bucky

Bucky

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Tim - You know when you are in REno. You are soooooo close to hell - you can see Sparks from there!
 
Thor4140

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

there is a casino called the Peppermill in that area that is pretty nice. Had a terrible sports book back when i went but i heard they finally built a nice one. Sparks might have been the most boring town i have ever been in and it was like three times. Nothing to do. Maybe it has changed. Wonder if you willl get one of those monster snow storms they seem to enjoy.
 
Woody

Woody

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Enjoy yourself and good luck. Careful coming back over the Donner pass.
 
Heim

Heim

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

I've never seen anyone have so many vacation days.....

What do they give you...8 hours vacation for every 2 hours
worked??? LOL
 
CHARLIEPEETE

CHARLIEPEETE

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

i did a seminar there and had a blast.........reno is a little ghetto compared to vegas........but ascugas has a great italian restaurant have a blast.........gl.............
 
Tim Patterson

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Well guys, my ass is well hung over.
I sat next to ComputerBob and Bill the coach for a couple hours in the sportsbook last night. I had a miniature winner (ComputerBob saw the ticket) on Carolina and a nice winner on the under in the UCLA game.
Then, at halftime I went upstairs to see how the wife was doing on them slots. Jeez, before you know it, I was sitting next to her playing Jackpot Party slots. I kept getting fed glasses of wine. Holy Shitface Batman.

I ended up getting 22 jackpot party winners over the next 4 hours. And, we were next to the nightclub and every once in a while I'd get up and do a pole dance. All the women were smiling and the men were all laughing or rolling their eyes.
I had two women come over with me once and dance with me, LOL....

I'm well hung right now.
 
Tim Patterson

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Thor, Yeah, I've stayed at the Peppermill. It has a great sportsbook now.
The Nugget is also very nice.

Heim, yeah, I take a lot of time off and I'll say it is much derserved, LOL.
I have a very stressful job at times. And, that doesn't count all the stress I have when betting and watching sports, LOL....
Truth is, I am paid very well. I can't afford to quit.
It's a double edged sword.

OSU, I'm halfway there already.

Did I mention my ass is well hung today?
 
Jimmy Hoffa

Jimmy Hoffa

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Harold's Club or BUST! Now those were good times...

I always liked the Nugget in Sparks, tear it up Tim.
 
munson15

munson15

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Any pictures of that pole dance, Tim!:LMAO
 
Tim Patterson

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

The Mrs and the fool are officially up in our room.
We just had dinner delivered. Besides being exhausted, I am famished, as is Mol.
For the record, I had a great two days in the book.
2 winners yesterday and then 6 - 1 today.
I have ComputerBob, Bill the Coach, Bill and Jimmy as my witness (unlike Adam Meyer).

Time to dive into this hunk of meat.

Tim
 
munson15

munson15

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Well deserved after the great weekend you had. The dinner always tastes better after a few wins!:+excited-
 
OSUCOWBOYS

OSUCOWBOYS

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Keep it up, bro!!

I am rooting for ya!

Travis
 
ComptrBob

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Good weekend in the otherwise dreary town of Sparks.

Nice to be joined by Tim P. aka "The Original Betting Fool" ... every win fully documented ...LOL
 
Tim Patterson

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Molly and I have todays plan.

Drive home to the east bay, California, unpack and then head out to see either I Am Legend or National Treasure.

Slots on the way out the casino door, though.
Gotta keep my priorities straight.

ComputerBob hit 4 aces on video poker yesterday for $2,000.
Undocumented of course but a very believable story.
 
CHARLIEPEETE

CHARLIEPEETE

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

it is not "undocumented" i am sure he will upload a copy of the tax form w-2 gaming...............lol:hung
 
ComptrBob

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Not quite.

The complete story is I hit quad Aces the previous day, Sat, double bonus VP, $10/hand for $1600.

On Sunday, I hit quad ducks again at DB VP, at $25/hand, for $2000 while I was waiting for the results from the Nugget's VP tournament which I got 25th place for a resounding $100.

Now you know way more than you ever wanted to know...LOL

and, of course, I do have the W2-Gs for both quads.
 
IrishTemper

IrishTemper

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Tim, I have heard the Peppermill's new sportsbook is nice. Going up maybe Super Bowl Sunday.

Way to make some $$$$ along with a little R and R. :cheers
 
T

Thor4140

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

That is the town i remember. I remember a time there was this titty bar around the corner from the Peppermill. What a freaking dive but there was nowhere else to go unless ya wanted to take the hour drive to Tahoe. I walk in the titty bar and this broad is all spread out with some guy diving into her vertical smile. I look around and it look like the other guys wanted to kill me for looking. That was enough of that joint. Im not even sure the Peppermill was in Sparks but i know Sparks was close by.
 
WildBill

WildBill

Re: Heading to Sparks, Nevada

Peppermill is actually in Reno and is probably the nicest place in town as of this week since they opened a huge expansion/upgrade. The JA Nugget isn't bad either, but it is the rest of Sparks that blows. Thankfully a few of those divey casinos next to the Nugget finally succumbed to reality and closed shop. There is hope though, a new shopping area and possibly AAA baseball stadium is in the works. Would be the first really nice thing to go into Sparks maybe ever.
 
