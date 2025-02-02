Help me understand a hockey line....

I rarely bet hockey, and definitely don't dig deep into all the various bets available.



Ok, so tonight's Cal/Sea game has a line for Team to score(goals) and has lines for 1st , 2nd and Neither, up to 5 goals

Cal 5th +190, Sea 5th +155, Neither +170



i assume choosing Neither would mean i don't think either team will reach 5 goals.



But then there's a race to (goals) and it has lines for each team and for neither, and the line for neither team to reach 5 goals is -275



What? TIA