Here We Go Again With LeBron...

ESPN reports that James was upset the Lakers didn't make a deal leading up to the trade deadline. In addition, James was even more upset when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said he was on board with keeping the roster whole. ESPN sources indicate James never agreed to that plan.





The belief is that James will push Los Angeles to make moves to surround him with veteran talent for another title run. And that he may make those roster-change demands before considering signing an extension this summer, when the Lakers can first offer him one.







LeBron put the current roster together, he forgets....Westbrook, that was all his doing.



If I was the Lakers, I'd let him go back to Cleveland. Start anew. They got their championship.



If they can get rid of the often injured Davis to MIA....swing the deal for Butler and 'Bayo'.



Doubt Heat will oblige....but Lakeshow has to wash their hands from Lebron and Klutch domination.



Lebron, as usual, has become the meddling mother-in-law.