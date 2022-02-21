Here We Go Again With LeBron...

ESPN reports that James was upset the Lakers didn't make a deal leading up to the trade deadline. In addition, James was even more upset when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said he was on board with keeping the roster whole. ESPN sources indicate James never agreed to that plan.


The belief is that James will push Los Angeles to make moves to surround him with veteran talent for another title run. And that he may make those roster-change demands before considering signing an extension this summer, when the Lakers can first offer him one.



LeBron put the current roster together, he forgets....Westbrook, that was all his doing.

If I was the Lakers, I'd let him go back to Cleveland. Start anew. They got their championship.

If they can get rid of the often injured Davis to MIA....swing the deal for Butler and 'Bayo'.

Doubt Heat will oblige....but Lakeshow has to wash their hands from Lebron and Klutch domination.

Lebron, as usual, has become the meddling mother-in-law.
 
and delivered their first banner since 2010.
 
If they can get rid of the often injured Davis to MIA....swing the deal for Butler and 'Bayo'.
Heim, if you never believe anything I ever post, believe this, there is literally zero chance Pat Riley would make that deal, he wouldn't trade Bam for AD, much less include Jimmy, This is some crazy rumor started by Chris Broussard, where he got this from I have no idea, but trust me, there's zero chance that trade happens
 
I did find it a little odd how much LeBron was praising Sam Presti at the All Star game, talking about how impressed he was with him, a shot at Pelinka no doubt
 
Heim, if you never believe anything I ever post, believe this, there is literally zero chance Pat Riley would make that deal, he wouldn't trade Bam for AD, much less include Jimmy, This is some crazy rumor started by Chris Broussard, where he got this from I have no idea, but trust me, there's zero chance that trade happens
For a guy who started his journalism career in Cleveland (The Plain Dealer), Chris Broussard rarely gets anything right as it pertains to the future moves of any LeBron James-led team.
 
