Here We Go Again With Mike Trout

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Rare back issue:

Asked if Trout could miss the rest of the season, Frostad said: “We hope not. I don’t think we’re at a point where we’re going to make that decision. He’s going to have a follow-up here once we get back, and we’ll just kind of see what the doctor thinks at that point. But that really hasn’t been a discussion that we’ve had.”
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Same dialogue from head trainer last season with Trout's pulled calf muscle.

Always on the verge of coming back, never did.

The problem the Halos have now is his trade value is diminishing by the day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top