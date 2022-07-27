Here We Go Again With Mike Trout

Heim
EOG Master
Rare back issue:
Asked if Trout could miss the rest of the season, Frostad said: “We hope not. I don’t think we’re at a point where we’re going to make that decision. He’s going to have a follow-up here once we get back, and we’ll just kind of see what the doctor thinks at that point. But that really hasn’t been a discussion that we’ve had.”
