Hey Rail, Ticket Scalping in 2021.

Little story about ticket scalping in 2021. metallica had a popup concert in Chicago at the Metro. Tickets went on sale a few hours before the concert and tickets sold only at the Metro box office $20 and only one per person.



Scalper get his guys to stand in line for $20 a guy. About 15 guys. It is a collection of drunks, drug addicts, and homeless guys that he employs for these kinds of events.



Before the box office opens Scalper finds out you must have a Vax card to purchase a ticket and they put a wrist band on the person that can't be taken off.

His guys are either not vaxxed or don't have their card. No problem. he goes down the line and gets his guys first and last names and says he will be back in 30 minutes. Comes back with Vaxx cards for all his guys.



As each guy buys his ticket with the cash the scalper gave him the scalper then goes around the corner with the guy and is able to get the wristband off each guy and later put on each person he sells a ticket to.



Scalper thought he could get $400 a ticket but only averaged $250. Still a decent profit for the day for a guy who really knows how to hustle.