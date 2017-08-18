Heyward v. Cespedes

WAR:

Cespedes 1.0
Heyward 0.9


wRC

Cespedes: 118
Heyward: 82


OPS:

Cespedes: .841
Heyward: .697


Home Runs:

Cespedes 15
Heyward 8

Re: Heyward v. Cespedes

The funny thing is it has been yo's worst year of his career but Heyward has been much better with his new swing according to some here.


Yo is clearly better than Heyward.
 
Thought I would resurrect this thread for shits and giggles. Some of the posters haven't been seen for awhile at EOG; some have been banned or left, or are posting other different identities.

In any event, let's revisit the past 3 years. We know what a free agent bust Heyward has been. But what about Cespedes?

WAR 2017-2019: Heyward 5.0
WAR 2017-2019: Cespedes 2.5

Oh, so Cepedes had the excuse of being hurt? No, not really. Anyone who has played any type of fantasy league knows staying healthy IS a skill. One Yoenis doesn't seem to have.
 
