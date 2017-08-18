Heyward v. Cespedes

Thought I would resurrect this thread for shits and giggles. Some of the posters haven't been seen for awhile at EOG; some have been banned or left, or are posting other different identities.



In any event, let's revisit the past 3 years. We know what a free agent bust Heyward has been. But what about Cespedes?



WAR 2017-2019: Heyward 5.0

WAR 2017-2019: Cespedes 2.5



Oh, so Cepedes had the excuse of being hurt? No, not really. Anyone who has played any type of fantasy league knows staying healthy IS a skill. One Yoenis doesn't seem to have.