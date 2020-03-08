HOLY TOLEDO.........FUTURES SAYING CRUDE OIL TO GET CRUSHED.

bishqqq

bishqqq

EOG Addicted
#1
#1
Experts are calling dramatically lower crude prices as major OPEC and non-OPEC producers prepare for an all-out price war, in a sudden U-turn from previous attempts to support the oil market as the new coronavirus hammers global demand.

″$20 oil in 2020 is coming,” Ali Khedery, formerly Exxon’s senior Middle East advisor and now CEO of U.S.-based strategy firm Dragoman Ventures, wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Huge geopolitical implications. Timely stimulus for net consumers. Catastrophic for failed/failing petro-kleptocracies Iraq, Iran, etc - may prove existential 1-2 punch when paired with COVI

knowing the middle east, this should cause a war or 2..........jeez
 
bishqqq

bishqqq

EOG Addicted
#5
#5
there could be a domino effect.......allot of banks in the southwest, loaned a TON of money to the oil related companies.......who were already struggling, may start defaulting on loans this summer. I would not be buying any banks- finance companies stock etc. , from this area ( texas, okla. louisiana )
 
bishqqq

bishqqq

EOG Addicted
#6
#6
from a tweet i saw...6 hrs. old........."Mark Fisher tells me oil indicated to open below $32 a barrel tomorrow - a stunning $9.50 below where it closed on Friday. Sounds like it’s full on bananas in the oil markets... Have to watch high-yield and the banks." ...........Fischer is a famous oil trader...........$32 ???......that's hard to believe.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#8
#8
1st responder is a lame phrase manufactured by George Bush jr. All the 911 pigs did was stand around and watch fireman run in circles. they are all out of shape too, compared to Socal guys. Real 1st responders dont wear uniforms.
 
DotPark

DotPark

EOG Addicted
#9
#9
railbird said:
1st responder is a lame phrase manufactured by George Bush jr. All the 911 pigs did was stand around and watch fireman run in circles. they are all out of shape too, compared to Socal guys. Real 1st responders dont wear uniforms.
Click to expand...
You truely are a piece of shit.
If I ever see you I'd knock you the fuck out.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
#12
#12
Nevermind the crude. Futures themselves are down nearly a thousand points or nearly 4%. This "correction", especially in foreign markets is flirting with, if not already in recession. Unless you're in it for the long haul and even those who are having second thoughts, retirement savings are disappearing like Japanese liquifaction from '11.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#15
#15
jimmythegreek said:
Nevermind the crude. Futures themselves are down nearly a thousand points or nearly 4%. This "correction", especially in foreign markets is flirting with, if not already in recession. Unless you're in it for the long haul and even those who are having second thoughts, retirement savings are disappearing like Japanese liquifaction from '11.
Click to expand...
Long long way until people will have lost retirement savings. If someone didn't open a statement with balances in 2019 they wouldn't be too concerned. Deflated bubble is all we have seen so far. Recession is pretty much a certainty because of the reaction to the virus and the trade war, but doesn't look like a real big one unless some leaders act dumb.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top