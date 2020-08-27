Hoping for a Good CFB Season? Are you ready for Pandemic Football 2020

Can people predict what we will expect?
1. Teams Lying about Covid19 infected players
2. Teams will spread the virus to the other team like in MLB ?
3. Group of 5 teams will have no shot at the Playoffs yet again ( Sorry UCF you are going to get screwed again)
4. Seriously.... Praying To God that No one dies because of a pre-existing condition like anemia, heart problems, diabetes
