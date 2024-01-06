Horrible News - Poster Real Slim Shady, Ray L of Las Vegas has passed away

I am sad to announce that we have lost a longtime friend from the forums, poster Real Slim Shady is dead. I met Ray over ten years ago , watched in amazement as he would buy Ferrari's , Rolls Royce's and Lambos , travel the Maldvies / world and live life to the fullest when things were good. The gaming business changed , The stock market always challenged him and although in his early 50's, he was not a person who was going to accept aging because he demanded to live life on his terms. He was brilliant and interesting a curious and stubborn friend, I had many dinners and " club nights" with him back when I was visiting vegas regularly but we've been friends throughout. I always enjoyed talking and texting with Slim, he had a very unique perspective on life and women. He wanted to be remembered for his sharp eye in evaluating beauty, he talked about it so seriously, but I reflect on his unique perspective on life and analyzing people / situations , it's a sad day in forumville. You will be missed my friend and remembered fondly. You were a man of principal, integrity and honor.