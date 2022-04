this is amazing to me but i have noticed this in the last few months espicially gulfstream aqueduct santa anita charlestown when ever you bet a odds on favor the horse breaks out of the gate very well the odds will drop from 4-5 to 2-5 the horse will win 90 percent of the time on the other hand when the horse goes up to 6-5 and breaks fair or poorly they very rarley win is this smart money or betting after the bell