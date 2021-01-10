Horse trainer Eric Guillot loses his feud with TVG host Ken Rudulph

Horse trainer Eric Guillot committed a no-no this past Friday at Aqueduct.Guillot has been banned at most racing jurisdictions after he re-named one of his horses -- from Kersetter to Grape Soda -- to taunt TVG host Ken Rudulph.Rudulph, an African-American television personality, took offense to Guillot's actions.The move by Guillot was seen as racially-insensitive, though Guillot claims he was simply teasing Rudulph and did not mean to harm him in any way.Apparently, Guillot was set to retire soon after a 30-year career in horse racing, so the banishment is not as harsh as it may appear.TVG stands in support of Ken Rudulph and thanked NYRA and other racing circuits for condemning Guillot's bad behavior.Grape Soda won Friday's opener at the Big A by more than six lengths and paid $11.20 in his career debut.Rudulph tweeted on Saturday, "I told you that horse racing has a TON of racists hiding in plain sight."Since the controversy came to light, horse owner Lawrence Roman has changed the name of the horse from Grape Soda to Respect For All in a show of goodwill.