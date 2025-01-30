Houston Cougars

You'd think they'd learn by now that their recipe for success during the grind of the season is also what leads to their early (by their season success) exit.



Suffecating defense and opportunistic offense.



Problem is, come March, when playing teams who also have great defenses, they have to win games 62-60 because their offense becomes pathetic. Same rinse and repeat every single year but they come back the next season believing 'this is the year it will work.'



Granted, Virginia recently winning the tourney will feed into their niavte.



Sad....