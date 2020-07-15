How are these books ever going to make money?

I just hit my third exact score bet through FanDuel CO where I would have gotten my $50 bet back if I didn't win. I have won over $2k off these so far and there is almost no way I'll ever give it all back because I wouldn't bet those without the risk free element. I bet almost all boosts or promos with them and Fox Bet, put in a very occasional bet at Rivers only to take advantage of their deposit bonuses, and haven't even bothered to get an MGM or DraftKings account yet waiting to see what bonuses they offer come NFL season. I know these guys are trying to get market share right now and therefore are willing to lose money, but in a market as competitive as Colorado is I don't think these guys will ever make the money people expect for a long time, if ever. The stocks are going to the moon on the hype, but I think over time those stocks are going to see a big reckoning when people ask where's the profit.