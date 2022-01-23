How do you give up nine sacks and have ZERO holding calls?

Sportsrmylife
Does this mean the Bengals OL really wasn't trying?
Not one holding penalty????
Well they were the 2nd least penalized team in the NFL this year.....very disciplined...and Joe has learned not to force the pass
Bengals get smoked next week, but the Niners are a live dog, they play defense and run the ball, that's how you win on the road in the postseason
Bengals get smoked next week, but the Niners are a live dog, they play defense and run the ball, that's how you win on the road in the postseason
Smoked....lol....maybe they get beat...but smoked....I dont think so. You think the Bengals played any defense yesterday......and Mixon 20+ touches for over 100......
Did you not see how on the jump of a dime how except for the scoring drives the penetration up front by Tennessee from the ilb's and olb's? And even if there was a holding called, the Titans would decline. Burrow made plays when he had to. Even that questionable pick which imo should have been reversed, had no latter effect.
Not one holding penalty????