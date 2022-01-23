How do you give up nine sacks and have ZERO holding calls?

Another note. On crushing final pick, Tannebum had an easy first down with receiver underneath. I think they had 2 timeouts. Would have had a look to get into fg range. Absolutely horrible performance starting with the 1st throw. It should cost him his job.
 
Rodgers does not escape my wrath either. On 75 yard pass to Aaron Jones on 3rd down with 40 seconds left in the 2nd qtr. The ball was underthrown. That adjustment by Jones prevented a touchdown. 14-0 HT instead of 7-0.
 
Tennessee and Green Bay should have won. Bungals and San Fag sucked out. They won't suck out next weekend.
Bengals get smoked next week, but the Niners are a live dog, they play defense and run the ball, that's how you win on the road in the postseason
 
Bengals get smoked next week, but the Niners are a live dog, they play defense and run the ball, that's how you win on the road in the postseason
Smoked....lol....maybe they get beat...but smoked....I dont think so. You think the Bengals played any defense yesterday......and Mixon 20+ touches for over 100......
 
Does this mean the Bengals OL really wasn't trying?

Not one holding penalty????
Did you not see how on the jump of a dime how except for the scoring drives the penetration up front by Tennessee from the ilb's and olb's? And even if there was a holding called, the Titans would decline. Burrow made plays when he had to. Even that questionable pick which imo should have been reversed, had no latter effect.
 
