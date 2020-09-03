How do you guys watch baseball now?

I tried, I really did. Had some action on the Yankees and some free time for a bit so I thought I would find a stream and watch the game today. Find a great stream, this feed is better than watching on TV. But man, baseball is BORING! Slow as shit, I don't need to hear why someone appears to be warming up a bit because he's gotten a hit in 4 straight games. Then again, what else are these guys going to talk about? To spice it up, I make two small live bets, lose them both and think maybe there's a reason why you shouldn't live bet games without some strategy. Finally we hit a between innings break and I realize I have watched less than 5 minutes of drama in the over hour I have watched and then I realize I might enjoy more watching one of these stupid Youtube videos of a rainstorm hitting a forest.



Baseball is just fucking awful. Run it while you have NHL and NBA playoffs, not to mention NFL in a week and a few random college football games and this is the dumbest sport ever. Random US Open matches with two women I have never heard of are more entertaining.