How does carbon filtration work? Reverse osmosis filtration? Which is better?

Great-tasting water, with no odor, can be achieved using granular activated carbon, carbon block filtration, and/or membrane filtration (reverse osmosis filtration). These filters control and remove chlorine and odors from your drinking water supply and are typically installed at your point-of-use (POU). Your POU would be your faucet, therefore the filter system would be installed either above or below the counter. There are also the larger point-of-entry (POE) filtrations systems, meaning the whole house is filtered.​

Carbon filtration is a very simple principle; it adsorbs chlorine (as well as many other impurities and odors), leaving no negative effects on your water supply. Adsorption takes place when your water comes in contact with the carbon filter. The carbon attracts the chlorine molecule from the water and it adheres to the surface of the carbon. A few factors that will influence the adsorption of chlorine is the temperature, pH balance and contact time.​

Adsorption of chlorine works best in the ranges from 40-55 degrees Fahrenheit (this is pretty typical unless you have warm surface water as your supply water) and with pH levels below 7.0. The contact time is something that really makes a difference with filtration. Mainly, the longer your water has contact with the carbon, the more chlorine molecules that are removed. So if you have a lot of chlorine, you'll want more contact time (slower flow and higher micron rating), although this does effect how much adsorptive surface area that is available. Once a carbon filter is "full", then it will no longer be effective and will need to be replaced.​

For filtration, carbon comes as granular activated carbon, carbon briquette (block), carbon-impregnated cellulose, and as a loose-type media. These are basically all cartridges with the exception of the loose carbon media* which comes in a large sack, not unlike rice or potassium. Each cartridge has slightly different variances in filtration size, how much they will be able to adsorb and how long they should be used (because they will eventually become "full" and not be effective any longer).​

Generally a lower micron rating (the lower the micron the more impurities that are filtered out) with lower flow rates (maximum contact time for greater filtration) will provide you with the best tasting water. You will find that the carbon block is the "best", followed by granular activated and finally carbon impregnated filters.​

The carbon filters are great for removal of chlorine taste and odor and are a great value for the cartridge filters used for POU. They also come in larger sizes for whole house (POE) applications as well as the loose media filter systems. The loose media type is a little more complicated while the larger cartridges are less efficient than the smaller POU filter systems, but are great for removing bad taste and odor from your entire system (typically, they will have greater contact times and capacity).​

The reverse osmosis filter system is much more than your typical water filter. It has a higher cost both initially and for ongoing maintenance. It also requires you to understand more about water quality and to test your own water (unless you're paying for this as a service). However, it will provide you with nearly pure water to drink and you will be certain to protect your family from any possible contaminants.​