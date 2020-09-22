How does Fan Graphs come up with these pre-game percentages?

They seem so random right now. I get it once lineups are announced the numbers tighten a bit, but right now here are a few of their percentage winners:

NYM 60.9% (-172) over TB - even with Snell starting, does their math hate him?
Det 53.7% (-116) over Min - although they have a bullpen arm listed as the Min starter when books have Maeda listed, still no way Tigers over Twins with any matchup.
Was 66.6% (-197) over Phi - second game of DH, who knows if the pitchers hold but still Nats at this price is ridiculous unless it was Scherzer and its not

Feels like they just throw a random number out there right now, do you get a real number if you subscribe?
 
FairWarning said:
Minn pulled Maeda early last game, saving him for the playoffs. Certainly not an endorsement for Detroit though.
Yeah I see game is off on the books. I think it may mess up some pitchers to go over a week without a start, but I'm sure he'll throw on the side. I'd put my aces out there today or tomorrow and have them throw 2-3 innings, 40-50 pitches, to keep them on schedule.
 
