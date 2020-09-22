How does Fan Graphs come up with these pre-game percentages?

They seem so random right now. I get it once lineups are announced the numbers tighten a bit, but right now here are a few of their percentage winners:



NYM 60.9% (-172) over TB - even with Snell starting, does their math hate him?

Det 53.7% (-116) over Min - although they have a bullpen arm listed as the Min starter when books have Maeda listed, still no way Tigers over Twins with any matchup.

Was 66.6% (-197) over Phi - second game of DH, who knows if the pitchers hold but still Nats at this price is ridiculous unless it was Scherzer and its not



Feels like they just throw a random number out there right now, do you get a real number if you subscribe?