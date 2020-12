IWishIWasAPro said: or does the over 43.5 seem like the better play? Click to expand...

If you watched the Giants-Seahawks game yesterday, this is the script that I envision Washington-Pitt if Wash wins. For as many points that Wash scored last week vs Dallas, Alex Smith had little to do with it. If Pitt wins, I still am not wild about the over. Pitt can't run right now, makes it easier for a stout D.