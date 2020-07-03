How have I been posting here and missed this great feature

Sportsrmylife

#1
The ignore button.

Being able to come to this site and only see posts from people who I enjoy reading their posts.

Refreshing.

This feature needs to be pinned at the top of the forum.

More 5 star ratings would be submitted for this site.

Also the EOG stock will naturally keep rising.
 
John Kelly

#2
As the youngest of four children, my mother's favorite verb was IGNORE.

I'd complain to Mom about getting abused from older siblings and she simply would say, "Oh, just ignore your brother and sisters."
 
