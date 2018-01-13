How is RAS (Right Angle Sports) doing this season?

I think they are up overall like Chucky said....Rail would know, he follows them....
Apparently no longer active for 2017-18.
You would have to regrade the results with what you could actually get. I guess if that is all you ever did and you could respond in 10 seconds from the release you could get reasonably close. But, even then you can never get the original number.
ras got thumped in cfb this season, not sure how his cbb has gone
did you have the service ? I thought he only did by invite ?
I think he is very good if you can get the # every time.
We've been over this. You gonna jump in a time-machine?
railbird;n7455868 said:our own milkshake had a good week but bad season. improved to 11-15-3, after a 5-3-2 week. assuming you get his number, if not pushes = loses.
https://bettoriq.com/recap/
RAS another losing november. thats like 5 of last 7 novembers they lose when it is suppose to be a moneygrab. Not just losing 30plus units last 2 seasons but the time consumption with all the Go Cancel Go bullshit they put you through. the Fonzie shark jump comes to mind.
