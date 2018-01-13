How is RAS (Right Angle Sports) doing this season?

anyone know..?..........i dont see a ton of huge moves on totals , like the last 4-5 yrs.......i'm a casual coll. hoops bettor, so i might be wrong.......thnx for any & all replies..........bish
 
Apparently no longer active for 2017-18.
 
I think they are up overall like Chucky said....Rail would know, he follows them....
 
Just ask him. I'm sure Larry Ness would tell u that he's UP, too!
 
You would have to regrade the results with what you could actually get. I guess if that is all you ever did and you could respond in 10 seconds from the release you could get reasonably close. But, even then you can never get the original number.
 
Yep, that's the way it's been. But in the fantasy-land of Unicorns, one can make believe those #s are attainable.
 
ras got thumped in cfb this season, not sure how his cbb has gone
 
did you have the service ? I thought he only did by invite ?

I think he is very good if you can get the # every time.
 
We've been over this. You gonna jump in a time-machine?
 
I don't want to go back... but tomorrow's newspaper would be fine
 
All of you guys saying no one gets the number have obviously never heard of PPH shops that follow bkmker/pinny only and don't move until they do. RAS clients can and do bet at these shops and get down 500-1000 a game, some more depending on the agent. If RAS kills it a smart agent will shut off the player, or some just don't care(deep pockets). Sharp RAS bettors know if they are playing at a PPH or a credit account with a screen out and bet accordingly.
 
RAS another losing november. thats like 5 of last 7 novembers they lose when it is suppose to be a moneygrab. Not just losing 30plus units last 2 seasons but the time consumption with all the Go Cancel Go bullshit they put you through. the Fonzie shark jump comes to mind.
 
