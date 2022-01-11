How long can an NFL coach survive without the support of the media?

Bucky

Bucky

EOG Dedicated
My answer is NFL (not for long)!

in the case of Mike Zimmer the media called for his firing constantly and eventually the ownership got tired of hearing it.

Zimmer was pretty intolerant of the media and it looks like the media got even.

Vikings have lost a lot of coaching talent to other organizations. Decimated by COVID and injuries. So, that was a depth problem.

Vikings just could not keep Cook and Theilen healthy. But, I do not think the players gave up on Zimmer.

The media had a huge negative impact on the fan base. The new coach is already got an 0-3 record. One loss and the media will start the B & W routine and be a major obstacle.
 
Bucky

Bucky

EOG Dedicated
Do you feel the Boston media is after Belichick and trying to get him fired?

I agree that Belichick does not care about the media and only talks to them because he has to.

But, if the media wants to bad enough they will get him fired.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Bucky said:
My answer is NFL (not for long)!

in the case of Mike Zimmer the media called for his firing constantly and eventually the ownership got tired of hearing it.

Zimmer was pretty intolerant of the media and it looks like the media got even.

Vikings have lost a lot of coaching talent to other organizations. Decimated by COVID and injuries. So, that was a depth problem.

Vikings just could not keep Cook and Theilen healthy. But, I do not think the players gave up on Zimmer.

The media had a huge negative impact on the fan base. The new coach is already got an 0-3 record. One loss and the media will start the B & W routine and be a major obstacle.
Click to expand...
The last couple of years, the defense really dropped off. One can attribute it to the big contract they game Cousins, leaving little money to address the D. Personally I wouldn’t mind Zimmer in Chicago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top