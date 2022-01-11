How long can an NFL coach survive without the support of the media?

My answer is NFL (not for long)!



in the case of Mike Zimmer the media called for his firing constantly and eventually the ownership got tired of hearing it.



Zimmer was pretty intolerant of the media and it looks like the media got even.



Vikings have lost a lot of coaching talent to other organizations. Decimated by COVID and injuries. So, that was a depth problem.



Vikings just could not keep Cook and Theilen healthy. But, I do not think the players gave up on Zimmer.



The media had a huge negative impact on the fan base. The new coach is already got an 0-3 record. One loss and the media will start the B & W routine and be a major obstacle.