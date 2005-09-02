How many politicians does it take to screw in a light bulb?

Who knows. They would never actually screw the damn light bulb in. They would just take turns waving the light bulb in front of the cameras on CNN and saying "we'll screw this light bulb in, these things take time, everybody's got to be patient." It doesn't matter any more whether it's a republican or a democrat... the president, the cabinet, senators, governors... the TV is a parade of one lying asshole after another feeding us a line of pure bullshit. It is time to run them ALL out on their asses and to quit voting for people to run the government who can't even run a washing machine. Maybe this will be a wake up call to the people that this country has serious problems that are a lot bigger than nonsense like are two guys trying to get married to each other or some other crap.