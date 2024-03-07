How Texas and California see this and don't legalize sports betting amazes me

NO KIDDINGTell me that this doesn't inspire the tout community
NEVADA and OFFSHORE still tops
In Cali the powers that be believe sports wagering will contribute to the homeless population
Probably soon.Why isn't Draft Kings in Nevada? VSIN pumps them up quoting their number daily.
Unfortunately the Tribal Indians have Cali by the wagering balls...
Does Florida have app wagering? I know the Seminoles control there.
If they enter nevada they will instantly make circa and westgate offer more props since the robinhood generation loves SGP with propsProbably soon.
Huge 4-story office next to Durango Station.
They limit drastically......i've burned through 3 accounts
Yes and No
Yes they do think this
BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT
The reason we do not have sports wagering is because of the agreement the state signed with Indian Casinos. It gives them the right to host wagering sites and no one else. Until this arrangement gets modified we will have to continue doing it "hush hush" and not legally.