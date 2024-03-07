How Texas and California see this and don't legalize sports betting amazes me

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Unfortunately the Tribal Indians have Cali by the wagering balls...

Does Florida have app wagering? I know the Seminoles control there.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Heim said:
In Cali the powers that be believe sports wagering will contribute to the homeless population 😅
Click to expand...

Yes and No

Yes they do think this

BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT

The reason we do not have sports wagering is because of the agreement the state signed with Indian Casinos. It gives them the right to host wagering sites and no one else. Until this arrangement gets modified we will have to continue doing it "hush hush" and not legally.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
FISHHEAD said:
Probably soon.

Huge 4-story office next to Durango Station.

They limit drastically......i've burned through 3 accounts
Click to expand...
If they enter nevada they will instantly make circa and westgate offer more props since the robinhood generation loves SGP with props

The next big gamechanger will be when espnbet offers wagering through smart tvs
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Adelson and these tribes didn't/don't understand the profile of a sports gambler. They're afraid if it expands to apps it will reduce the recreational money spent in their casino on slots and table games. They don't get they're mutually exclusive endeavors.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
winkyduck said:
Yes and No

Yes they do think this

BUTTTTTTTTTTTTT

The reason we do not have sports wagering is because of the agreement the state signed with Indian Casinos. It gives them the right to host wagering sites and no one else. Until this arrangement gets modified we will have to continue doing it "hush hush" and not legally.
Click to expand...

And John Kelly made a good point.

Why do the Indians even need permission from the government?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top