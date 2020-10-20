How to Avoid the Wrong Kind of Activated Carbon Filter in Air Purifiers?

dingxinda9
EOG Member
Activated carbon looks like a great feature to market on an air purifier, so you have to avoid any hype and be careful when choosing the right one.There are a few types of filters you’ll be able to choose, but the general rule is that heavier filters are best.
The more open and available pores that there are in a filter, the better it is at trapping pollutants. coconut shell based activated carbon pellet This is considered an activated carbon filter versus just a carbon filter. Activation is achieved by exposing the carbon source like coal, bamboo, or other to extremely high heat and then injecting it with steam to make it as porous as possible.The activated carbon is then assessed for its pore size and surface area to determine just how potent it is.
When it comes to most air purifiers, you’ll usually have a choice of a spray-on or granular carbon filter. The latter would be more expensive and rightfully so.
There’s nothing wrong with the bonded spray-on kind, and some can be quite good quality. But many of them are too thin to really make a difference. You want one that has loose granules of carbon inside. These filters are more substantial and are great at removing VOCs more quickly.
Just because you have a high quality, heavy activated carbon filter doesn’t mean that you’re also getting a high quality air purifier.
What filters are in front of the carbon filter to trap the larger particles? activated carbon for air purification Look for an actual True HEPA filter and avoid terms like HEPA-like, HEPA-type, near-HEPA or similar copycat word trickery.
The more open and available pores that there are in a filter, the better it is at trapping pollutants. coconut shell based activated carbon pellet This is considered an activated carbon filter versus just a carbon filter. Activation is achieved by exposing the carbon source like coal, bamboo, or other to extremely high heat and then injecting it with steam to make it as porous as possible.The activated carbon is then assessed for its pore size and surface area to determine just how potent it is.
When it comes to most air purifiers, you’ll usually have a choice of a spray-on or granular carbon filter. The latter would be more expensive and rightfully so.
There’s nothing wrong with the bonded spray-on kind, and some can be quite good quality. But many of them are too thin to really make a difference. You want one that has loose granules of carbon inside. These filters are more substantial and are great at removing VOCs more quickly.
Just because you have a high quality, heavy activated carbon filter doesn’t mean that you’re also getting a high quality air purifier.
What filters are in front of the carbon filter to trap the larger particles? activated carbon for air purification Look for an actual True HEPA filter and avoid terms like HEPA-like, HEPA-type, near-HEPA or similar copycat word trickery.