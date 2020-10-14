How to make your own activated carbon deodorant?

Most of us felt like running away from the source of pungent smell as quickly as possible, be it from a dirty public bathroom, trash can, or sewer.You can’t really do anything about foul smells outside except that you move away from the source of smell. But what about smelly spots inside your home? There’s a bunch of things that can give off unpleasant smell such as overused socks, stale or burnt food, the mess created by a toddler, poor oral health of an inmate, pet odors, smelly wounds, musty refrigerators, gym bags and so on.Here’s the good news for you. There’s a very simple DIY method for making your own activated charcoal odor absorber and make the air fresh around home. coconut shell-based activated carbons

Activated charcoal is used as a foul odor absorber that neutralizes the stenches by holding odors. It is usually put in pouches, which can then be placed where foul smell needs to be removed. The best part is that it works quick.​

Activated charcoal isformed by heating and processing carbon in such a way that it develops numerous small pores. The process increases its surface area and, consequently, enhances its ability to adsorp. Resultantly, activated charcoal becomes extremely effective in adhesion of dirt particles and toxins. Also, it traps and stores the stench particles in case of bad smells.​

What to do?​

All you need is activated charcoal powder and a small cotton/nylon cloth/bag.​

Have a cloth/nylon bag in good shape. If you don’t have it already, then cut the required material to bring it to the size of a sock and sew it neatly. Try to be very neat as you might have to put them in visible places.​

Take the activated charcoal powder and fill the bag with it. Do not fill to the top.​

Carefully sew or tie the bag from top.Activated charcoal powder can be messy if mishandled.​

Place the pouch wherever you want to freshen the air. You can hang it, for instance on a door knob, or simply put it on a surface.​

You can also decorate your activated charcoal bag by sewingsome pattern on it (only if you’re good at sewing) or paint it.​

