How to use activated carbon? Is it safe?

The Gonzo Natural Magic Bamboo Charcoal Odor Eliminator is a natural way to absorb odors and freshen the air using activated charcoal. The charcoal is activated by changing the actual structure of the charcoal to increase its surface area and make it more porous. Using the activated charcoal, it serves as a natural way to absorb odors without the use of any toxic chemicals or dangerous materials found in other odor removers.
In addition, activated charcoal is also effective as a filter for air purification causing the odor to be gone, and the air to be cleaner. Gonzo Bamboo Charcoal Odor Eliminator does not mask the odor but naturally removes it completely leaving your air odor free and clean at the same time by acting as a sponge soaking up all the bad odors in the air.
Simply place the Charcoal Odor Eliminator wherever you want to clean the air and wait for the results. Coming in multiple sizes, the bags can be placed seamlessly anywhere from in your shoes to in your pantry, it truly can be used anywhere and is completely universal.
To recharge your Gonzo Charcoal Odor Eliminator, simply place the bag in direct sunlight for about 6 hours. The UV rays from the sun clears the pours in the charcoal and reactivates the bag to be ready to absorb the odors again. The great thing about these Charcoal Odor Eliminator is they are reusable and last for up to 2 years. The bags only need to be recharged every 6 months. That’s 6 months of odor free and clean air without having to do anything at all! After the bag has sat in the sun for 6 hours, place the bag back wherever you need it and you are all set for another 6 months!
Unlike the charcoal used to light your barbecue, activated charcoal is free of toxins and carcinogens. Made from that one ingredient being activated charcoal, it is completely toxin free and safe around kids and pets of all ages. That means no more reading the backs of air fresheners to see the long list of dangerous chemicals to spray around your kids.
Made from natural charcoal, once the bag has lived out its lifecycle of cleaning the air, spread the charcoal into your soil to help your plants absorb moisture and nutrients similar to how it absorbs the bad odors and toxins from the air.
