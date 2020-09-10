How to use activated carbon to bring us benefits?

​

Filter your water. Ketabi, who’s studied and visited tons of places around the globe, has a few healthy travel tricks up her sleeve. Naturally, using activated charcoal is at the top of her list. “I always kept activated charcoal tablets with me to clean my water during the years I spent traveling,” she tells us. “Activated charcoal is clinically proven to naturally remove organic constituents and residual disinfectants in water; in fact, many filtration systems use the charcoal method!” She says that using activated charcoal can efficiently clean your water from chemicals and toxins, even when you’re not traveling. Such a great solution for city dwellers who love drinking from the tap!​

Whiten your teeth naturally. “According to Ayurveda, digestive health begins in your mouth, as you constantly take in the toxic particles on your tongue surface,” Ketabi explains. “That’s why practices like tongue scraping and oil-pulling are paramount!” She credits charcoal for whiter teeth than ever before, even after giving up fluoride toothpaste. “I brush my teeth with the black powder to remove surface stains, pull out toxins and bacteria, and balance my mouth’s pH level,” she explains. Even better? “Activated charcoal also helps prevent cavities, bad breath, tooth decay, and gingivitis.” Consider us sold.​

Help lower high cholesterol. While Ketabi says that diet comes first (she suggests a Kapha-pacifying diet for anyone who has high cholesterol), she explains that activated charcoal is a great go-to remedy. "Many of my clients have high cholesterol, so I always recommend they add activated charcoal to their diet, whether it's a supplement or just in their daily water." To back up her recommendation, research shows that activated charcoal can reduce the concentration of total lipids, cholesterol, and triglycerides in the blood — as well as in the heart, liver, and brain.