How Would I Benefit From an Activated Carbon Filter?

Activated carbon filters are small pieces of carbon, typically in granular or powdered block form, that have been treated to be extremely porous. It is so cavernous, in fact, that just one gram of activated carbon can easily have a surface area of 500m2 or higher. Vast surface area enables these carbon filters to adsorb exponentially more contaminants and allergens than traditional carbon. yrdcarbon

​

Adsorption is a distinct process where organic compounds in the air or water react chemically with the activated carbon, which causes them to stick to the filter. The more porous the activated carbon is, the more contaminants it will capture. These filters are most notably used to remove hazardous compounds in home air purification systems.​

​

There are many benefits associated with using activated carbon filters. These purifiers can be used to rid your air of unwanted or harmful contaminants that can pose a hazard to your health.​

​

In air purification systems, activated carbon filters can be used in conjunction with HEPA filters to trap known allergens and impurities like:​

​

Dust​

Lint​

Mold spores​

Smoke​

Pet hair​

Common household chemicals​

Benzene and other VOCs​

​