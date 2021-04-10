Huge dogs vs huge favs

Saturday NHL...Canes -354 vs Wings +258 & Leafs -344 vs Sens +274. Haven't the Sens beaten the Leafs SU several times this season already?

NCAAF dogs the past month or two. It seems almost every time i look they are winning ATS at a very profitable rate. Many winning SU, even quite a number of DD dogs.

NCAAB likewise. UCLA & ORU being two recent high profile examples.

Has covid, in the past year or so, been "the year of the dog"? My impressions are that it has been a profitable one for dog bettors, even more than usual.

Will it continue?
 
EOG contributor SMARTZ connected on an underdog (MMA fighter Dan Moret) last night at +425.

I bet any team or individual at +200 or more and they typically play like a dog.

Seems like it anyway.
 
X-Files said:
LA Lakers +550 ML crushed Brooklyn by 25 points tonight.
Day started with Leeds United shocking soon-to-be Premier League Champs Man City 2-1 after going down a man before 1h although up 1-0. City tied it with about 15 minutes left and I am certain you could have received far more than the +700ish Leeds was pre-game on them winning when tied and down a man. I'd be stunned if you didn't get at least +1500 or more
 
The Marlins started the MLB day with an afternoon win over Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets.

I saw Miami +240 before first pitch.

The Mets failed to score a run at home.
 
Dogs are rolling ATS in the NBA today. Will it continue with the 2 late games or are the favs the better bet?
 
John Kelly said:
The Marlins started the MLB day with an afternoon win over Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets.

I saw Miami +240 before first pitch.

The Mets failed to score a run at home.
The Mets are 36-43 all time when Jacob deGrom starts.

His combined ERA in all those starts: 2.08.

What a waste.
 
MLB dogs crushed it on Winsday, going 11-3 SU for an extremely high profit day. On Tuesday they also rolled going 10-6 SU.

In the NHL favs went 4-2 to gain less than one unit. On Tuesday it was also 4-2 for just over +1 unit.

In the NBA dogs were 6-5-1 ATS. [Orlando won SU at +375 ML.] On Tuesday they were 3-4 ATS.
 
the Mets are 24th in wins above for relief eh?... 2nd in FIP... ...... last in hitting homeruns....the right fielder stinks. ....alonzo whiffs too much ...there is a lot of make up double headers to do but they are still in 1st place.
 
MLB dogs continued to be profitable SU on the ML on both Thursday & Friday.

NHL favs swept the 4 games on Friday while dogs picked up a couple units on Thursday, including the Sabres +300ish vs Ovie & the gang.

NBA favs went 3-1 & 5-6 ATS on Thursday & Friday.
 
On Saturday MLB favs finally had a profitable day, going 9-5-2 SU.

NBA favs went 4-2 ATS. The two losers also lost SU, with +300ish ML Memphis prevailing at Milwaukee & +550ish ML San Antonio routing Phoenix in Arizona.

NHL favs went 7-4 to a profit of about 0.85 of a unit. Ottawa +180 won at the Habs.

NCAAF favs had a huge day going 13-5 ATS.
 
howid said:
leafs playing the covid canucks open up -275, got bet up to -475 and when up 1-0 were -2000 live.

lose 2-3 in ot.
I read the Leafs dominated the game. They cost me an "all in" type of bet on Away Teams -350 which pushed.

I wonder what the dog price was when the Leafs were -2000.
 
On Sunday the MLB dogs crushed the favs again, going 11-5 SU for a HUGE profit.

NBA dogs went 4-4 SU & ATS for a money making day.

NHL dogs were 2-4 SU but profitable due to wins by Buffalo +250 ML over the Pens & Vancouver +300 ML over the Laffs.
 
"The dogs are barking in MLB for 2021...

Dogs are currently 110-118 this season for a +12.5% ROI!

For comparison sake, they had a -4.6% ROI in 2020 and a -3.6% ROI in 2019. A little regression might be due."
 
Yesterday, Monday April 19:

MLB dogs rolled yet again, winning 5 of 7 games SU.

NBA dogs were 5-4 ATS.

NHL favs had an excellent day winning 7 of 8 games.

In the NHL the Home goals pick at -263 ML (Pinnacle) won comfortably by 6 goals vs Away goals. BTW, I wonder if there is anyone that tracks the odds, line movements or results
on these or the grand salami.
 
On Tuesday, April 20:

MLB dogs had yet another profitable day, going 7-7 on the MLs.

NBA dogs prevailed again, going 3-2 ATS.

NHL favs had another + money result, going 6-2 SU. Vancouver +260 ML defeated the Laffs for the second time this week. .

NHL Home Goals @ ~ -145 ML triumphed by about 14 goals over the Away teams goals scored. Todays Pinnacle line is ATM -133/+114. GS under 23.5 -118.
 
On Winsday April 21:

MLB: April 21 was yet another profitable day for ML dogs which went 8-6 SU.

What an amazing run this has been by the MLB dogs.

NBA: dogs rolled 7-3-2 ATS.

NHL: dogs made a small profit on the ML going 2-2 SU.
 
On Thursday, guess what? The MLB dogs extended their amazing run, going 5-3 SU!

In the NBA favs had a good day going 5-1 ATS & SU.

In the NHL they were 6-4 SU for about 1/4 of one unit profit.
 
On Monday, April 26/2021:

MLB dogs were 5-6 SU for a profitable day despite losing more games.

NBA dogs were 5-5 SU with several SU winners, including Minnesota +389 ML defeating Utah again.

NHL dogs rolled going 6-2 SU.

Monday was a good dog day!
 
