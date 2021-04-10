Huge dogs vs huge favs

Saturday NHL...Canes -354 vs Wings +258 & Leafs -344 vs Sens +274. Haven't the Sens beaten the Leafs SU several times this season already?



NCAAF dogs the past month or two. It seems almost every time i look they are winning ATS at a very profitable rate. Many winning SU, even quite a number of DD dogs.



NCAAB likewise. UCLA & ORU being two recent high profile examples.



Has covid, in the past year or so, been "the year of the dog"? My impressions are that it has been a profitable one for dog bettors, even more than usual.



Will it continue?