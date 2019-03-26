Huggy Bear getting run out of his own gym

Bob Huggins can't stay at West Virginia after gleefully using a homophobic slur This isn’t about cancel culture. This is about Bob Huggins going on a radio show and callously using a slur to describe gay people.

Huggy Bear has to be hanging on my a thread after dropping two F-bombs.JK survived using the term here at EOG, but White, old, straight, men don't usually win battles with the modern PC crowd...especially at universities.