Huggy Bear getting run out of his own gym

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Coast has 90 pts with 9 minutes left.
Favored by 10.5. Down 24.
Off season workouts start tomorrow at 5am.
Chicago sportsradio was going off today about him keeping his job. Yesterday they were crying because the Hawks won the lottery, they thought the pick should have been forfeited.Huggy Bear has to be hanging on my a thread after dropping two F-bombs.
JK survived using the term here at EOG, but White, old, straight, men don't usually win battles with the modern PC crowd...especially at universities.
Bob Huggins can't stay at West Virginia after gleefully using a homophobic slurThis isn’t about cancel culture. This is about Bob Huggins going on a radio show and callously using a slur to describe gay people.www.yahoo.com