Hunh. Heritage Sports just dropped me!!!

Please be informed that player xxxxxx|147|USD claimed there was a technical issue during Blackjack Classic game # X247764395, therefore his account should be refunded.



However, we reviewed the game details plus the video footage and found no technical error whatsoever nor human misdeal.



We can see the dealer finished with 2H,5D,6S,8D (21) and the player lost his wagers. Click to expand...

Did you "contact" the other anonymous players in that hand? They can ask for this information themselves. Regardless, your last deposits will be refunded back to the card ending in 6001 for a total of $309. Your account with Heritage Sports has been closed. Your remaining balance including any winnings from this weekend will be sent you you via Bitcoin on Monday the 23rd free of change. Click to expand...

I've had a weird set of issues with my Heritage Sports over the past few weeks regarding their "Live Betting" blackjack feature. Apparently they contract this out to another company, which uses video and iShoe technology to track the blackjack plays. The software frequently glitches but it's serviceable enough.Anyway, about 3 weeks ago, I was shorted on a blackjack payout by $10. I had been killing time with a $50 buy-in, and had put my last $20 on two $10 bets behind two other players. The dealer busted, but I was only paid $30. It was easy to detect, and I had captured the hand # and relevant screens, and the online support contact thought I had a case. But it's been a series of back and forth with Heritage support, with support being the go-between with the LB contractor. The contractor was making assumptions on my claim - saying that I had demanded payment on a double-down I couldn't do because I had a zero balance (not true - I was only asking for the base payout), and they cited irrelevant hand numbers and other vague arguments that I had to respond and correct. I had all but given up on the measly $10, I was mostly fighting for principle and to alert the contractor to a potential problem.Then, last night - I was playing again - and was having a pretty bad couple of days - lost quite a bit and I had to do another deposit. I was having a good time with other blackjack regulars. Then -- there was a hand where the dealer busted drawing to a 22. I had $30 in plays at the time - but there was no payout. Everyone at the table was shocked, and we immediately complained to support. Long story short, they claimed the cards dealt were 2D, 5D (showing), 6S, then 8D, totaling 21. We pointed out that there was an Ace pulled before the 8, which apparently wasn't read by the iShoe. We all filed a complaint with support.So today, I get this email:I responded, in effect, "Fine - send me a screenshot of the hand resolution and we'll call it a day."Then I receive THIS email:Wow.Well, this is a little crazy, over a $60 payout. And what's this reference about the other "anonymous" players? But okay.So, anyone have a book they like? Preferably one that supports both Bitcoin and Amex deposits? Assuming, of course, I haven't been blacklisted.....I still have my Sportsbook.ag account, but I had preferred Heritage.