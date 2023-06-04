Hunter Biden's laptop

Bushay

Bushay

One of these days that laptop proof is going to come out.

I just know it.

Don't hold your breathe though
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

Brings back some memories…

“I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

LOL.

it’s amazing how much these libtards love their corporations and CEO’s
 
M

MrTop

hunter got set up with the weapon .. always pays his taxes. Though he does not go to church


buy the dip with bud
 
C

cheapseats

Plea deal by the corrupt left for the drug addicted useless criminal son of the big guy. Wow, the left at work again.
 
kane

kane

The GOP's latest conspiracy theories against Hunter Biden just completely fell apart — again. Today, Rep. Jamie Raskin sent a letter to James Comer sharing the transcript of statements made by Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, to an associate of Rudy Giuliani’s directly contradicting allegations repeated in the FBI Form FD-1023 tipsheet, which the FBI made available to all Committee Members. Republican Committee Members identified Mr. Zlochevsky as the source of the information relayed to the FBI by a confidential human source (CHS) in the Form FD-1023. As part of the 2019 impeachment inquiry against then-President Trump, the Committee received a transcript created by associates of Mr. Giuliani recording statements by Mr. Zlochevsky that squarely rebut these allegations. “Despite being interviewed as part of a campaign by Mr. Giuliani and his proxies in 2019 and 2020 to procure damaging information about the Biden family, Mr. Zlochevsky explicitly and unequivocally denied those allegations. Specifically, Mr. Zlochevsky denied (1) that anyone at Burisma had ‘any contacts’ with then former Vice President Biden or his representatives while Hunter Biden served on the Burisma board, and (2) that former Vice President Biden or his staff ‘in any way’ assisted Mr. Zlochevsky or Burisma,” wrote Ranking Member Jamie Raskin in the letter. Here's an excerpt of Zlochevsky's statements: Q: “Please detail any contacts you had with VP Joe Biden and his office from 2013 through 2019,” one question asked. “Did Hunter ever facilitate any of those contacts?” A: “NO ONE FROM BURISMA EVER HAD ANY CONTACTS WITH VP BIDEN OR PEOPLE WORKING FOR HIM DURING HUNTER BIDEN’S ENGAGEMENT."
 
B

boston massacre

kane said:
There's Plenty More, Pussycat.


1688084512705.png
MonkeyF0cker said:
We're just gonna close our eyes and pretend this never happened....

If that was an Ivanka or Trump Jr. text, there would be 47 investigations already and kane's dopey ass would be screaming to lock him up.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671956734917705735
The Commitment Made, Has Not Been Fulfilled.

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
