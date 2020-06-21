Hypothetical lines

2 on 2 basketball winners out to 21



Lonzo and Lamelo -4.5

Lebron and brony



Will Rosebowl be played jan 1 2021



no -130

yes +110



which power 5 confrence will be 1st to cancel a cfb game



pac 12 5/6

big 10 7/2

ACC 4/1

Big 12 4/1

SEC 12/1



will mlb play this year



no -177

yes +157



number of nba players that miss games with covid starting Aug 1



18.5 over -155

under +135





will nfl start on opening day



yes -274

no +254



will superbowl be played in 2021



yes -185

no +175