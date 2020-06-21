Hypothetical lines

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#1
#1
2 on 2 basketball winners out to 21

Lonzo and Lamelo -4.5
Lebron and brony

Will Rosebowl be played jan 1 2021

no -130
yes +110

which power 5 confrence will be 1st to cancel a cfb game

pac 12 5/6
big 10 7/2
ACC 4/1
Big 12 4/1
SEC 12/1

will mlb play this year

no -177
yes +157

number of nba players that miss games with covid starting Aug 1

18.5 over -155
under +135


will nfl start on opening day

yes -274
no +254

will superbowl be played in 2021

yes -185
no +175
 
D

Drnkyourmlkshk

EOG Dedicated
#10
#10
I'd take the +157 on MLB. Theyll put together a shit tourney or something to attempt to save face.
I'd take +400 on big 12 and big 10 to being first to cancel for a peanut.
I'd take superbowl yes for sure I think you're a dollar soft on the yes at minimum currently. Optimism would take bets alon right now.
 
