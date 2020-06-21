Hypothetical lines

2 on 2 basketball winners out to 21
Lonzo and Lamelo -4.5
Lebron and brony
Will Rosebowl be played jan 1 2021
no -130
yes +110
which power 5 confrence will be 1st to cancel a cfb game
pac 12 5/6
big 10 7/2
ACC 4/1
Big 12 4/1
SEC 12/1
will mlb play this year
no -177
yes +157
number of nba players that miss games with covid starting Aug 1
18.5 over -155
under +135
will nfl start on opening day
yes -274
no +254
will superbowl be played in 2021
yes -185
no +175
