One time the Cowgirls/Packers played. I loved OVER. I bet it. 3-0 at halftime and they could still be playing some 10-years later and still wouldn't have gone OVER. I chalk it up to a loss. I log in to my account and find more money than I expected.



I saw I ACTUALLY played UNDER...............and easily won



I always take screenshots of my plays because I once had a book actually change my plays once the game started. I had no way or proving it until I took the shots and had proof. It was a credit shop so I ran up a massive amount due and then told them to fuck off since I had proof they changed some of my best after the games started.