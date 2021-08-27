I got banned from BetMGM online

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Were you beating them on small market stuff like WNBA, NASCAR, Golf?

Or laying alternative run lines in MLB?
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
It's just a matter of time with these legal books. All they want is losers. If you're a loser you can bet up to 10K at these places but if you're a winner they want none of you're business. But yeah they care so much about problem gambling.....
 
Last edited:
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
Heim said:
Were you beating them on small market stuff like WNBA, NASCAR, Golf?

Or laying alternative run lines in MLB?
Click to expand...

My typical bets are mainstream stuff, like what I play in the Aug EOG contest, getting an advantage where I could. They probably didn't like my method of depositing money, winning, and withdrawing it all. That was my personal self control from pissing money away on frivolous bets.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
That's a nicer message that I got from Draft Queens. Got an email about a bonus whore so I tried to login to cee if I can bet now. Asked me to download something to determine location

Immediate pop-up that I am in violation of New Jersey law and they now have all my information and may take a law enforcement act on me.

I still get a pop-up every time I boot up my computer to download a plug in to the location tracker.

Fuck these assholes and I told them so by email.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
Dell Dude said:
That's a nicer message that I got from Draft Queens. Got an email about a bonus whore so I tried to login to cee if I can bet now. Asked me to download something to determine location

Immediate pop-up that I am in violation of New Jersey law and they now have all my information and may take a law enforcement act on me.

I still get a pop-up every time I boot up my computer to download a plug in to the location tracker.

Fuck these assholes and I told them so by email.
Click to expand...




tech note : delete the old geo location apps... then get a new geo location app.. then it will work. It happened to me...I am back in minus the bonus stuff which i don't do
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
MGM definitely among the worst right now. I talked to someone working there and he quietly admitted they were cutting limits on anyone winning more than 3k. He hates it because it's based on their algorithm which doesn't account for much other than winning amount and % win. You could just be a lucky square and they still going to limit you. Every other part of the casino if they win they raise your limits and hope you keep playing, but BetMGM because of the European decision makers just going to cut you down.
 
X-Files

X-Files

2
Back in the day SIA let folks win 20K before booting them. I wonder if that's still their policy.

In 2020-2021, 888Sport cut me off from bonuses & severely lowered my limits w/i about 3 days of joining there. Still useful as an out, though, as they didn't lower limits to almost $3.65 as bet365 did many years ago.

BetFairy was a good book for Canuck punters, but like many others on the wrong side of the pond it evicted my country's players long ago.
 
Last edited:
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
BTW, yesterday I had to upload my drivers license and a selfie with me and my license to BetMGM as a response to my acct being suspended. I read their TOS, couldn't find anything other than this:


6.5. We reserve the right to suspend Your use of certain of the Services, Platforms or any games on our Platforms from time to time for any reason or no reason.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
mrbowling300 said:
BTW, yesterday I had to upload my drivers license and a selfie with me and my license to BetMGM as a response to my acct being suspended. I read their TOS, couldn't find anything other than this:


6.5. We reserve the right to suspend Your use of certain of the Services, Platforms or any games on our Platforms from time to time for any reason or no reason.
Click to expand...
Just reality, they are a private business and can ban you for anything. Regulator won't help you with that either, just ask any advantage player who's been through this the past 40 years. All they are required to do is pay off bets that were accepted and won and return any funds you have. Which is better than what's happened with a number of people at some bad offshore books.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
mrbowling300 said:
I hope this doesn't affect my accounts at other books
Click to expand...
Highly unlikely, I haven't had any issues with other books limiting me after another book did. I think these guys are super tight with their customer lists unless they truly think you committed some fraud.
 
GameBred

GameBred

I Trade Therefore I Am
mrbowling300 said:
My typical bets are mainstream stuff, like what I play in the Aug EOG contest, getting an advantage where I could. They probably didn't like my method of depositing money, winning, and withdrawing it all. That was my personal self control from pissing money away on frivolous bets.
Click to expand...

You either won too much (Rec books typically have a threshold of like 5k or like Bill said, 3K) or you were betting Top Odds a lot, Books fucking hate laying at Top Odds, you don't even have to be up $ to be shown the door.

My best advice is that if you are in a regulated market, don't ever withdraw and build up the account and save your frivolous bets for other books. You may get booted regardless but that is the best way to stay under the radar that I know of but it's been many moons since I had to deal with such things.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
don't play bonus or props . Play sides and totals only . The problem is if you play at a number of offices you could have a good run at an office or two that makes it look like you are crushing them but overall you could be about even with your bets at all your offices.
 
P

pro analyser

EOG Veteran
Now for some good news,anyone banned from William Hill have a good chance to be reinstated. I told a friend who was banned,to try to get reininstated,he thought I was crazy. WH is under new management and has tougher lines,so they reinstated 1000 players who were banned.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
super book going Live in new jersey and arizona this week. The website is up but cannot sign up yet. NYC should be ready maybe for the super bowl or hoops in march
 
F

fifty cint

EOG Dedicated
MrTop said:
super book going Live in new jersey and arizona this week. The website is up but cannot sign up yet. NYC should be ready maybe for the super bowl or hoops in march
Click to expand...
Wow ,Cool. Been waiting for Superbook,thought we would have them in July
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
MrTop said:
super book going Live in new jersey and arizona this week. The website is up but cannot sign up yet. NYC should be ready maybe for the super bowl or hoops in march
Click to expand...
fifty cint said:
Wow ,Cool. Been waiting for Superbook,thought we would have them in July
Click to expand...
SuperBook is just as bad. Every bet needs to be sent to their "trading team" for sides they approve me for a $200 limit and a $100 limit for totals.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
Purely going after your win total because I get that trading team treatment with Draft Kings but not Superbook. I'm down slightly lifetime with SuperBook and as a result can even arb player props no problem. I'm up on TwinSpires and Rivers and get stupid limits on them for player props. Now with Barstool I can bet the props again but I'm sure if I'm up off to limits I go.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
mrbowling300 said:
BTW, yesterday I had to upload my drivers license and a selfie with me and my license to BetMGM as a response to my acct being suspended. I read their TOS, couldn't find anything other than this:


6.5. We reserve the right to suspend Your use of certain of the Services, Platforms or any games on our Platforms from time to time for any reason or no reason.
Click to expand...


"...for any reason or no reason."

Good one.

I need to remember that line for the next argument I encounter.

Sheesh!
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
NowshesmyRuca said:
Both. I don't have any problem getting down on a big SEC game but if it's something in the Wountain West straight to the trading team.
Click to expand...




ok they are looking at your plays first.. are they refusing the play or adjusting the line ? also are you playing injuries?
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
MrTop said:
ok they are looking at your plays first.. are they refusing the play or adjusting the line ? also are you playing injuries?
Click to expand...
No there limiting me. When I try to bet a nickel they come back with $200 or $100 max. I don't know why you're surprised? Betrivers, WH, PB, MGM they all do it eventually. The only ones that haven't I'm either down at or barely up.

And yes they are adjusting the line and letting me bet another $100 to $200 on it unlike most others.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
NowshesmyRuca said:
No there limiting me. When I try to bet a nickel they come back with $200 or $100 max. I don't know why you're surprised? Betrivers, WH, PB, MGM they all do it eventually. The only ones that haven't I'm either down at or barely up.

And yes they are adjusting the line and letting me bet another $100 to $200 on it unlike most others.
Click to expand...



i thought westgate got enough of action on both sides in nevada with the smaller conferences. Points bet / rivers don't get enough action on games cause they scare many bettors away. William hill is no more. Although they have different software I think in nevada. In new jersey WH is gone..it is only caesars. MGM is a totally different model. Bettors are getting pushed to the big sports with sides and totals only.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
MrTop said:
i thought westgate got enough of action on both sides in nevada with the smaller conferences. Points bet / rivers don't get enough action on games cause they scare many bettors away. William hill is no more. Although they have different software I think in nevada. In new jersey WH is gone..it is only caesars. MGM is a totally different model. Bettors are getting pushed to the big sports with sides and totals only.
Click to expand...
Went to bet an MLB total at MGM yesterday just to see where my limits are. I put in a $66 bet on a -110. Got the response I exceeded the limit but that I could bet $16.38. So much for pushing me to big sports bets unless 9 inning MLB totals are now specialty bets.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
WildBill said:
Went to bet an MLB total at MGM yesterday just to see where my limits are. I put in a $66 bet on a -110. Got the response I exceeded the limit but that I could bet $16.38. So much for pushing me to big sports bets unless 9 inning MLB totals are now specialty bets.
Click to expand...



once you get limited you get limited at many shops.. The books in general are pushing all the sharper bettors to the big pro games so it seems. Why are you betting there when you have circa and westgate families ? i am guessing they have the sharper lines?
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
MrTop said:
once you get limited you get limited at many shops.. The books in general are pushing all the sharper bettors to the big pro games so it seems. Why are you betting there when you have circa and westgate families ? i am guessing they have the sharper lines?
Click to expand...
Pretty much have every line available so yeah if I go to MGM it's because I could get a better line. MGM has good totals prices but pile of shit for everything else. Can't believe all these purported top market share books get away with bullshit like offering MLB games at -140/+115. Too many of these new bettors are dumb as shit. Must be friends of JimmyTheGreek.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
WildBill said:
Pretty much have every line available so yeah if I go to MGM it's because I could get a better line. MGM has good totals prices but pile of shit for everything else. Can't believe all these purported top market share books get away with bullshit like offering MLB games at -140/+115. Too many of these new bettors are dumb as shit. Must be friends of JimmyTheGreek.
Click to expand...




the books are trying to push the margins higher and higher. As long as caesars, churchill , westgate stay around we will be ok for bases and NHL. football and baskets we can play just about everywhere. Though many places use the same odds maker so the same line.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top