I got banned from BetMGM online

Were you beating them on small market stuff like WNBA, NASCAR, Golf?
Or laying alternative run lines in MLB?
That's a nicer message that I got from Draft Queens. Got an email about a bonus whore so I tried to login to cee if I can bet now. Asked me to download something to determine location
Immediate pop-up that I am in violation of New Jersey law and they now have all my information and may take a law enforcement act on me.
I still get a pop-up every time I boot up my computer to download a plug in to the location tracker.
Fuck these assholes and I told them so by email.
Just reality, they are a private business and can ban you for anything. Regulator won't help you with that either, just ask any advantage player who's been through this the past 40 years. All they are required to do is pay off bets that were accepted and won and return any funds you have. Which is better than what's happened with a number of people at some bad offshore books.BTW, yesterday I had to upload my drivers license and a selfie with me and my license to BetMGM as a response to my acct being suspended. I read their TOS, couldn't find anything other than this:
6.5. We reserve the right to suspend Your use of certain of the Services, Platforms or any games on our Platforms from time to time for any reason or no reason.
Highly unlikely, I haven't had any issues with other books limiting me after another book did. I think these guys are super tight with their customer lists unless they truly think you committed some fraud.I hope this doesn't affect my accounts at other books
My typical bets are mainstream stuff, like what I play in the Aug EOG contest, getting an advantage where I could. They probably didn't like my method of depositing money, winning, and withdrawing it all. That was my personal self control from pissing money away on frivolous bets.
my deposit and withdrawal activity is all through my checking account at Chase Bank.They also don't like in and out of PayPal a lot I was told by a rep
They are claiming they are the second biggest by national market share...MGM should have a better model than this. They are the 3rd biggest book now.
Wow ,Cool. Been waiting for Superbook,thought we would have them in Julysuper book going Live in new jersey and arizona this week. The website is up but cannot sign up yet. NYC should be ready maybe for the super bowl or hoops in march
super book going Live in new jersey and arizona this week. The website is up but cannot sign up yet. NYC should be ready maybe for the super bowl or hoops in march
SuperBook is just as bad. Every bet needs to be sent to their "trading team" for sides they approve me for a $200 limit and a $100 limit for totals.Wow ,Cool. Been waiting for Superbook,thought we would have them in July
SuperBook is just as bad. Every bet needs to be sent to their "trading team" for sides they approve me for a $200 limit and a $100 limit for totals.
Yep. They haven't done it on the NFL but CFB, CBB, Tennis any baseball outside of MLB. Of coarse any prop but I'm not really surprised by that.what ?
Yep. They haven't done it on the NFL but CFB, CBB, Tennis any baseball outside of MLB. Of coarse any prop but I'm not really surprised by that.
Both. I don't have any problem getting down on a big SEC game but if it's something in the Wountain West straight to the trading team.FBS or FCS or both ?
BTW, yesterday I had to upload my drivers license and a selfie with me and my license to BetMGM as a response to my acct being suspended. I read their TOS, couldn't find anything other than this:
6.5. We reserve the right to suspend Your use of certain of the Services, Platforms or any games on our Platforms from time to time for any reason or no reason.
Both. I don't have any problem getting down on a big SEC game but if it's something in the Wountain West straight to the trading team.
No there limiting me. When I try to bet a nickel they come back with $200 or $100 max. I don't know why you're surprised? Betrivers, WH, PB, MGM they all do it eventually. The only ones that haven't I'm either down at or barely up.ok they are looking at your plays first.. are they refusing the play or adjusting the line ? also are you playing injuries?
No there limiting me. When I try to bet a nickel they come back with $200 or $100 max. I don't know why you're surprised? Betrivers, WH, PB, MGM they all do it eventually. The only ones that haven't I'm either down at or barely up.
And yes they are adjusting the line and letting me bet another $100 to $200 on it unlike most others.
Went to bet an MLB total at MGM yesterday just to see where my limits are. I put in a $66 bet on a -110. Got the response I exceeded the limit but that I could bet $16.38. So much for pushing me to big sports bets unless 9 inning MLB totals are now specialty bets.i thought westgate got enough of action on both sides in nevada with the smaller conferences. Points bet / rivers don't get enough action on games cause they scare many bettors away. William hill is no more. Although they have different software I think in nevada. In new jersey WH is gone..it is only caesars. MGM is a totally different model. Bettors are getting pushed to the big sports with sides and totals only.
Went to bet an MLB total at MGM yesterday just to see where my limits are. I put in a $66 bet on a -110. Got the response I exceeded the limit but that I could bet $16.38. So much for pushing me to big sports bets unless 9 inning MLB totals are now specialty bets.
Pretty much have every line available so yeah if I go to MGM it's because I could get a better line. MGM has good totals prices but pile of shit for everything else. Can't believe all these purported top market share books get away with bullshit like offering MLB games at -140/+115. Too many of these new bettors are dumb as shit. Must be friends of JimmyTheGreek.once you get limited you get limited at many shops.. The books in general are pushing all the sharper bettors to the big pro games so it seems. Why are you betting there when you have circa and westgate families ? i am guessing they have the sharper lines?
Pretty much have every line available so yeah if I go to MGM it's because I could get a better line. MGM has good totals prices but pile of shit for everything else. Can't believe all these purported top market share books get away with bullshit like offering MLB games at -140/+115. Too many of these new bettors are dumb as shit. Must be friends of JimmyTheGreek.