I got banned from BetMGM online

mrbowling300 said: My typical bets are mainstream stuff, like what I play in the Aug EOG contest, getting an advantage where I could. They probably didn't like my method of depositing money, winning, and withdrawing it all. That was my personal self control from pissing money away on frivolous bets. Click to expand...

You either won too much (Rec books typically have a threshold of like 5k or like Bill said, 3K) or you were betting Top Odds a lot, Books fucking hate laying at Top Odds, you don't even have to be up $ to be shown the door.My best advice is that if you are in a regulated market, don't ever withdraw and build up the account and save your frivolous bets for other books. You may get booted regardless but that is the best way to stay under the radar that I know of but it's been many moons since I had to deal with such things.