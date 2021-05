I don't get flu shots, why would I get this vaccine?



I had COVID, was sick for 10 days, recovered and see no reason to get the vaccine.

How do you know it was covid? Did you get tested? Do you have covid antibodies now, as evidenced by a recent test? If so, will they still be around in a few months or next year? Will they be effective against more deadly covid VOC that you have not been exposed to yet? Or as yet unknown new more deadly future VOC that may infest the USA in the near future?Covid isn't the flu, but far more dangerous & deadly.I didn't get flu shots either for decades, but got the covid vaccine to protect myself & others. That's why people are getting it. Why wouldn't you.