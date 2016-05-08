I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

Trevor Denman is my favorite horse racing announcer of all time. In my opinion, I think Trevor should stay and continue to call races from Santa Anita until he's eighty years old. If I cannot hear Trevor's call of all the races from Santa Anita, I will go up to the Santa Anita Announcer's Booth to kill Michael Wrona, or kill any other announcer who is responsible for stealing Trevor's Santa Anita Announcing Position, and the police have no chance to arrest me and charge me for attempted assault or murder from doing that. Even if Michael Wrona stays at Golden Gate Fields, and Angela Hermann was hired at Santa Anita; still, I will go up to the Santa Anita Announcer's Booth to kill Angela Hermann, or kill any other announcer who is responsible for stealing Trevor Denman's Santa Anita Announcing Position. Whoever is responsible for stealing Trevor Denman's Santa Anita Announcing Position is going to pay, and I will kill him or her once and for all. After that, the police have no chance to arrest me and charge me for attempted assault or murder from doing that.

What will you do if you are at Santa Anita and you see me being arrested by the police for attempting to murder or murdering Michael Wrona or murdering any other announcer who is responsible for stealing Trevor Denman's Santa Anita Announcing Position because I want to hear my favorite horse racing announcer Trevor Denman's call of all of the races from Santa Anita? Please Give A Specific Explanation.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

WeinketoWarrick said:
How is this nonsense and this maniac allowed on the forum still?

Tsk tsk, JK. Lower your power rating.
I rarely ban anyone but you're right, Weinke.

He'll be gone when I get home later tonight.

I cannot ban someone from my mobile phone.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

rdalert447 said:
How's the job search going, Horse Call?
Currently, my job is a full time university student in Southern California. Back in January, I thought about applying an announcing job at Santa Anta. However, because I was making death threats on other horse racing forums , I have to wait few years from now to apply for the job. If I apply right now, and Santa Anita noticed about the death threats I made in horse racing forums, I might get arrested by the police. After I graduate from my university, which will be next year, I would like to start my announcing career at a daytime thoroughbred meet from Los Alamitos or Oak Tree At Pleasanton. Few years after that , I can work as an announcer from Golden Gate Fields, and few years after, it will be Santa Anita. In addition, many years after, I would like to be the announcer from Santa Anita, and the announcer for the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships for national television such as NBC.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

John Kelly said:
Opening Day at Del Mar is Friday, July 15.
Can't come soon enough

These fields have been a fuckin joke lately.

If I want 7 $4.00 winners in a 9 race card, I'll bet finger lakes.


The pick 5 has been a joke.. No value at all when there's only 25 horses in the first 5 races. Smh
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

mchorseracecall said:
Currently, my job is a full time university student in Southern California. Back in January, I thought about applying an announcing job at Santa Anta. However, because I was making death threats on other horse racing forums , I have to wait few years from now to apply for the job. If I apply right now, and Santa Anita noticed about the death threats I made in horse racing forums, I might get arrested by the police. After I graduate from my university, which will be next year, I would like to start my announcing career at a daytime thoroughbred meet from Los Alamitos or Oak Tree At Pleasanton. Few years after that , I can work as an announcer from Golden Gate Fields, and few years after, it will be Santa Anita. In addition, many years after, I would like to be the announcer from Santa Anita, and the announcer for the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships for national television such as NBC.
if you became the announcer at SA, you'd have to commit suicide

A mental hospital is significantly more likely.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

I remember when Mike Willman worked in the mutuels department at Fairplex Park.

He also served as a Triple-A baseball umpire before gravitating to his racetrack life.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

"developmental social disorder"..cant make this up..like shooting fish in a barrel around here🐼
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

fucking hell

he was really insane
I always imagined that altho 50% of posters on most forums seem like they have some sort of mental disorder that it was always an act,cause they can get away with it on the so called "virtual world" & its just some kind of gimmick

this kid was properly fucked up
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

Especially from people who go around trolling a lot and never go to any social events or meet any posters. They are typically passive aggressive too.

Hmm sound like anyone here? Lmao
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

Baseball Zealot said:
http://www.latimes.com/sports/la-sp-santa-anita-wrona-threats-20160705-snap-htmlstory.html
This unsettling reality for the affable race caller has become the norm after learning of death threats against him shortly after he was named the permanent replacement for Trevor Denman. The threats, made on a horse racing blog, were from a fan of the former track announcer.

Santa Anita security officials contacted Arcadia police, who found the person who posted the threats.
“Based on the information we’ve been able to gather, we are comfortable that he is not a threat at this time,” Arcadia Police Lt. Roy Nakamura said. “He’s enamored with Trevor Denman and he’s upset with the fact that Trevor is no longer going to be announcing the races. He’s fixated on Trevor.”
The man, who Nakamura declined to identify, was contacted by police, but not arrested or detained.
Multiple people familiar with the incident, who did not want their names used because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the person is a local resident with a developmental social disorder. He has also been tied to a threat against New York race caller Larry Collmus, who replaced Denman as the voice of the Breeders’ Cup, according to a Santa Anita official.
Despite the conclusion of Arcadia police, the threat remains a concern at Santa Anita.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

Across all these US forums,there is only 1 person I really think has some kind of mental problem,its pretty obvious,not Keith either.

This is nuts really.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

"Any announcer who replaces Trevor Denman must die"

His thread title crossed the line and the author must be held accountable.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

this should be used as a psa to always, always fill your prescriptions 2 or 3 days early yo make sure you never miss a dosage...
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

I remember meeting a crazy man at the Barbary Coast who said he was going to Del Mar and run on the track while a race was in progress.

He did it and almost got killed.

If memory serves, he tried to stop a horse in midstretch but failed.

I was shocked the stewards declared the race official.
 
Re: I Might Get Arrested At Santa Anita

Let this guy post again...you had no problem with Ben Franklin AKA Big Glysan...." He's a good guy" LOL
 
