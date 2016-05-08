Trevor Denman is my favorite horse racing announcer of all time. In my opinion, I think Trevor should stay and continue to call races from Santa Anita until he's eighty years old. If I cannot hear Trevor's call of all the races from Santa Anita, I will go up to the Santa Anita Announcer's Booth to kill Michael Wrona, or kill any other announcer who is responsible for stealing Trevor's Santa Anita Announcing Position, and the police have no chance to arrest me and charge me for attempted assault or murder from doing that. Even if Michael Wrona stays at Golden Gate Fields, and Angela Hermann was hired at Santa Anita; still, I will go up to the Santa Anita Announcer's Booth to kill Angela Hermann, or kill any other announcer who is responsible for stealing Trevor Denman's Santa Anita Announcing Position. Whoever is responsible for stealing Trevor Denman's Santa Anita Announcing Position is going to pay, and I will kill him or her once and for all. After that, the police have no chance to arrest me and charge me for attempted assault or murder from doing that.



What will you do if you are at Santa Anita and you see me being arrested by the police for attempting to murder or murdering Michael Wrona or murdering any other announcer who is responsible for stealing Trevor Denman's Santa Anita Announcing Position because I want to hear my favorite horse racing announcer Trevor Denman's call of all of the races from Santa Anita? Please Give A Specific Explanation.