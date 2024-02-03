I say Harbaugh is full of it

mr merlin
EOG Master
What do the rest of you think? He's apparently making $16 million.
Dylan Gwinn2 Feb 202480
2:04
If you are a resident of a Los Angeles-are trailer park, you’re about to get a really rich neighbor.
Newly minted Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh declared at his introductory press conference that he has big plans for his tenure in Los Angeles. Those plans include championships, not just one, but multiple championships. They include winning while treating people in a “first-class manner” and approaching each day with a “humble” attitude.
And Harbaugh plans to start working towards all this while living in a trailer park.
[IMG alt="Newly appointed head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to the media during a press conference at YouTube Theater on February 01,..."]https://media.gettyimages.com/id/19...VJ5FCHefnOIAxypSp2wI1G3rrodcDt68p6uZP8=[/IMG]
Newly appointed head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to the media during a press conference at YouTube Theater on February 01, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
“We’re in one of the great cities there is. One thing I know is Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning,” Harbaugh said.
“It needs to be multiple—multiple championships. We’re going to be humble and hungry, but that’s our goal. That’s our goal, is to treat people in a first-class manner to win multiple championships.”
But wait, there’s more.
“I told my wife this — should I tell them?” he paused, laughing.
“Okay, so, I want to drive my RV out and go to a trailer park, like down by the water or by Disneyland. There are two that I’ve researched that are close to the facility. I want to ‘Jim Rockford‘ it for the next couple of months until we move into the new facility. I have that thought going through my head.”
