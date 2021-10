I remember waiting for him to make his first start i@ Cal

It was against Illinois....I made a good bet on Cal.....the game kicked off as I was on way to intertrack at Maywood.

Those couple of years with Cal were very good to me at the window.

I remember spending NFL draft day at Hawthorne.

I was watching the draft on TV 2nd level grandstand.

Rodgers kept falling....the greenbay pick was drawing closer and closer

I was thinking this cant happen...........any team but them.................