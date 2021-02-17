I think Serena is in big trouble tonight

I

IWishIWasAPro

#1
I was going over her matches this entire tournament and the way she is moving won't cut it against somebody like Osaka. Serena is quite lucky because her last opponent Halep is somebody who doesn't rely on power and always had trouble with her serve. Her opponent before that in Sabalenka has power but she is a complete nut case who is always dishing out unforced errors and still took Serena to 3.

On the other hand Osaka's 4th round opponent Muguruza who up to that point was just steam rolling opponents this season prepared her big time for this moment. Not only did Osaka push through adversity (mishaps on serve) she pulled through against somebody who had BOTH power and movement.

Osaka is going to move on barring a complete meltdown serving. You can bet on it.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

#2
I am actually rooting for her to win so we might be able to get Brady as a dog in the Finals or a very slight fave. Brady would mop the court with Serena
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

#3
Brady should get by Muchova. Pliskova gave Muchova the match off some VERY pathetic serving and I'm not sure why Barty didn't finish off Muchova when she was in complete control. I just can't believe the medical timeout by Muchova really threw her for a loop.

Osaka Brady final...
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

#5
Winky here's the odds on outright AO winner. Basically confirming Brady will be close to a +200 dog against either Osaka or Williams.

To win outright courtesy of Fanduel:

Osaka +125
Williams +180
Brady +440
Muchova +1200
 
