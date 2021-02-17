I think Serena is in big trouble tonight

I was going over her matches this entire tournament and the way she is moving won't cut it against somebody like Osaka. Serena is quite lucky because her last opponent Halep is somebody who doesn't rely on power and always had trouble with her serve. Her opponent before that in Sabalenka has power but she is a complete nut case who is always dishing out unforced errors and still took Serena to 3.



On the other hand Osaka's 4th round opponent Muguruza who up to that point was just steam rolling opponents this season prepared her big time for this moment. Not only did Osaka push through adversity (mishaps on serve) she pulled through against somebody who had BOTH power and movement.



Osaka is going to move on barring a complete meltdown serving. You can bet on it.