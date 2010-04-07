I Will Be Away For Awhile...

THE SHRINK

1
#1
My wife and I will be going away for a trip. While we are gone, I have asked mofome to be in charge of the day to day operations of EOG....

I know it's the start of the slow season for many, including Yours Truly...

I won't be posting while we are gone...

It seems like EOG keeps getting better each day with so many new posters adding to the wealth of information that we already have from our old-timers..

It's nice to know I can leave with people like Blondie, Ballwonder, Jimmy Hoffa, and diogee, amongst others to help out...

I feel like this place has always been a second home for me because of ALL OF YOU...

Thanks from the bottom of my heart....

I am grateful to be a part of this Family and for all the support,

P.S.

1 down and 2 to go baby...

Now let's win the remaining 2 Baseball games I gave out on WW, so I can start out with a nice winning record in Baseball!!

Ken
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
#15
Re: I Will Be Away For Awhile...

This have anything to do with that gambling bust???
 
THE SHRINK

THE SHRINK

1
#16
Re: I Will Be Away For Awhile...

absolutely nothing...

I am not a runner, a bookie or an agent...

I just love to bet offshore...

It's some time I want to give to my wife...
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
#18
Re: I Will Be Away For Awhile...

THE SHRINK said:
absolutley nothing...

I am not a runner, a bookie or an agent...

I just love to bet offshore...
Click to expand...
Just making sure, Kenny.

Have a great trip with the wife. Hope you have a good time. Where you guys going, Costa Rica?
12io4j2w90
 
aca

aca

EOG Addicted
#35
Re: I Will Be Away For Awhile...

THE SHRINK said:
Click to expand...
12io4j2w90
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#36
Re: I Will Be Away For Awhile...

From Shrink facebook.

I am happily married, I enjoy the simple things in life, and my 5 grandchildren are the epitome of everything that's so pure and wonderful today. I travel a lot, write, and gamble. I own eog.com where u can find me on the posting forums as The Shrink
 
J

joeybagadonuts

Guest
#38
Re: I Will Be Away For Awhile...

BeatTheJerk said:
Don' you feel like a fucking mut right about now having said that to the late Shrink ................. 2938u4ji23
Click to expand...
Go fuck yourself.

I didn't mean anything by it and I was a friend of Kens. I do feel horrible that was the last thing I said to him. Yes. But to bring it up is classless.

2938u4ji23
 
